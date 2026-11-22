A 61-year-old woman from north London has been accused of repeatedly harassing a lawyer through telephone messages containing antisemitic remarks, a British court heard on Thursday.

Fiona Harvey, a resident of Camden, faces a charge of racially aggravated harassment without violence against lawyer Mark Lewis. The allegations concern incidents between September 4 and October 9, 2025, according to *Jewish News*.

During a hearing at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court, prosecutor Neda Naeijnoori outlined a series of communications allegedly made by Harvey, including several offensive voicemails left on a single day.

The court heard that Harvey had initially contacted Lewis approximately 14 years earlier, approaching his office through telephone calls and emails. At the time, Lewis believed she might be seeking legal representation.

In September 2025, Harvey allegedly approached the lawyer again, asking about his involvement with a particular client. Lewis replied that he could not discuss confidential client matters and clarified that he did not represent the person in question.

The following month, Harvey allegedly left several voicemail messages demanding that Lewis contact her.

According to the prosecution, the messages included references to "Jewish media" and allegations that she had numerous Jewish individuals stalking her.

Other recordings allegedly contained derogatory statements about Jewish men, Jewish people, and the Jewish religion.

During a fourth telephone call on October 9, Lewis answered and informed Harvey that he was terminating their conversation, the court was told.

Harvey did not enter a plea during Thursday's hearing and chose to have her case heard before a crown court rather than magistrates.

She remains free on conditional bail and is scheduled to appear at Harrow Crown Court on December 17.

The allegations have not yet been tested at trial.