Former England football star Wayne Rooney has spoken about his newly discovered Jewish ancestry, joking that members of the Jewish community have embraced him as their first major sporting hero.

The 41-year-old former Manchester United striker discussed his family background during an appearance on the reality television program I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, according to Jewish News.

Rooney said he had received letters from Jewish communities after learning about his Polish Jewish heritage, "They said they hadn't had a sporting icon before, and I was the first."

The football legend explained that he discovered his Jewish roots only last year, when he was preparing to take his children to Auschwitz and mentioned the planned visit to his mother.

"Last year, I found out that my mum's side of the family are Polish Jews," Rooney recalled.

He explained that his grandmother, Patricia Green, originally came from a family named Greenberg, which had subsequently shortened its surname to Green.

"I had no idea," he admitted.

Although Rooney's comments about becoming the community's first sporting icon were made in jest, Jewish athletes have achieved considerable international success, including nine-time Olympic swimming gold medalist Mark Spitz and Israeli tennis champion Andy Ram.

Rooney, one of England's most celebrated footballers, scored 253 goals for Manchester United and 53 for the England national team during his career.

During the television conversation, he also reflected on his working-class childhood in Liverpool, where his mother worked as a school dinner lady and his father delivered beer to local pubs.

Despite the family's limited financial resources, Rooney described his childhood as happy. He also recalled growing up in the same neighborhood as his wife, Coleen, whom he has known since they were very young.