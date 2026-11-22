More than three years after the October 7, 2023, Hamas terrorist attacks, the Jewish community of Dallas, Texas, continues to support the recovery of Kibbutz Zikim in southern Israel through a partnership that has produced several community projects.

Zikim, located near the Gaza border, came under attack when Hamas terrorists approached from the sea. Members of the kibbutz's civilian security team prevented the terrorists from entering the community, although two residents were wounded. Terrorists also attacked the nearby beach and military base, killing civilians and soldiers.

Residents were subsequently evacuated, facing prolonged displacement, educational disruptions, and psychological challenges.

In February 2024, the Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas became the first new community to join the Jewish Agency for Israel's Communities2Gether initiative, which connects Jewish communities worldwide with Israeli communities affected by October 7.

The program establishes partnerships lasting at least three years, combining financial assistance with practical projects and personal relationships. Participating overseas communities commit to providing $250,000 annually to their Israeli partners.

The Dallas-Zikim partnership focuses on education, security, emotional resilience, community rehabilitation, and long-term development.

One of its most visible accomplishments was the establishment of a Texas-style community pub in Zikim, which opened during Sukkot 2024. Organized with support from the Dallas Federation, the wooden facility was constructed by kibbutz residents and international volunteers.

The pub provides a gathering place where residents can reconnect, socialize, and strengthen community relationships following months of displacement.

Another achievement came in July 2024, when 19 teenagers from Zikim participated in a free two-week summer program at Greene Family Camp in Texas.

The initiative, supported by Jewish Federations in Dallas, Austin, Houston, and San Antonio, raised $92,000 and offered recreational activities, interaction with American Jewish teenagers, and mental health support.

By January 2025, approximately 90% of Zikim's residents had returned home, according to the Dallas Federation.

Support continued into 2026. The Dallas Jewish Community Foundation announced that proceeds from an October 7 commemoration marking the attack's third anniversary would benefit Zikim's continuing recovery.

The partnership has evolved from an immediate response to the attacks into sustained cooperation, with projects aimed at restoring everyday life and strengthening connections between the Israeli kibbutz and the Dallas Jewish community.