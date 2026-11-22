A diamond ring belonging to one of the Titanic's best-known survivors has sold for £150,000 at an auction in England, exceeding its pre-sale estimate of £80,000.

The solitaire diamond ring belonged to Lucy, Lady Duff Gordon, who was wearing it when the Titanic sank on April 15, 1912, during its maiden voyage across the Atlantic. Approximately 1,500 passengers and crew members lost their lives in the disaster.

According to PA Media, the ring was the only significant piece of jewelry belonging to Lady Duff Gordon that survived the sinking. Her family preserved it for generations, referring to it as "The Titanic Ring," and believed it had originally been her engagement ring.

The ring was sold on Saturday at Henry Aldridge & Son auction house in Devizes, Wiltshire, by a direct descendant of the survivor.

Lady Duff Gordon and her husband, Sir Cosmo Duff Gordon, were traveling as first-class passengers when the disaster occurred. They escaped aboard Lifeboat No. 1, along with her secretary, Laura Mabel Francatelli.

The lifeboat, which could accommodate 40 people, was launched carrying just 12, including seven crew members.

The couple subsequently became the subject of controversy after Sir Cosmo gave £5 to each of the crew members aboard their lifeboat while they were on the rescue ship Carpathia. Although the payments were intended to compensate the men for wages lost following the sinking, rumors circulated that the money had been offered to prevent them from returning to rescue other passengers.