Israel Police seized 28 ready-to-use Molotov cocktails, fuel and handgun ammunition overnight into Sunday during an operation to prevent an escalation in a violent dispute between two families in Jerusalem's Shuafat refugee camp. Four suspects were arrested.

The operation followed the murder of a 10-year-old boy in the refugee camp on Saturday morning, which police said stemmed from a dispute between criminals from two families.

Following the murder, Jerusalem District Commander Deputy Commissioner Avshalom Peled held a situation assessment with the district command, the Kedem Division and the Border Police's Jerusalem Perimeter unit. He then ordered forces to be concentrated in the area and targeted operations carried out to prevent further violence.

Overnight, undercover Jerusalem Border Police officers operated at a compound in Anata, acting on intelligence from the Shafat police station. During searches near the compound, officers found 28 Molotov cocktails prepared for use, bottles containing approximately six liters of flammable material and a scooter with approximately 50 rounds of handgun ammunition concealed inside.

Police believe the weapons and materials seized were intended for use in disturbances and attacks on people and property amid the ongoing dispute.

During the operation, four suspects were arrested on suspicion of involvement in an arson attack on a building in the refugee camp earlier that night.

The suspects were taken to the Shafat police station for questioning, and the seized weapons were transferred for further examination and evidence collection.

Police said the operation was carried out in accordance with Police Commissioner Danny Levy's policy of taking action against violent disputes and plans to harm people in the Arab community, with the aim of preventing further casualties.