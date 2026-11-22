Baghdad's first Jewish museum has opened its doors, attracting dozens of Iraqi visitors eager to explore the history of a Jewish community that played a central role in the country's cultural, political, and economic life before largely disappearing.

According to CNN, the Shamash Jewish Museum opened in late October in the historic Shamash Jewish School, established in 1928 on Baghdad's Al-Rashid Street.

The restored building displays photographs, identity documents, school certificates, handwritten records, and religious artifacts reflecting the lives of Iraqi Jews across generations.

Among the historical figures featured are Sassoon Heskel, a Jewish politician who served as Iraq's first finance minister, and Salima Murad, a celebrated Jewish singer who became one of the country's leading performers during the 20th century.

The museum was established through an initiative led by Khalida Fouad Eliyahu, a Baghdad-born Jewish dentist who heads Iraq's small remaining Jewish community. Funding came from Jewish community resources.

Ammar al-Tamimi, the community's legal representative, explained that the project was intended to preserve the building's historical significance after commercial development transformed the surrounding neighborhood.

The opening has attracted considerable interest among Iraqi residents, some of whom hope it will encourage broader recognition of the Jewish community's contribution to the country's development.

Iraq's Jewish history stretches back approximately 2,600 years. Jews once accounted for roughly one-fifth of Baghdad's population and maintained an influential presence in commerce, education, music, and government.

However, decades of antisemitic persecution, violence, and political upheaval devastated the community. Approximately 125,000 Iraqi Jews immigrated to Israel between 1950 and 1952.

Today, only a handful of Jews remain in Baghdad.

The museum's opening represents a rare effort to preserve the memory of a once-thriving community in the heart of the Iraqi capital.