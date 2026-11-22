A Russian cargo ship traveling to the Baltic exclave of Kaliningrad was struck by drones on Saturday morning, catching fire before drifting into Finnish territorial waters.

Finnish military officials believe Ukraine was responsible for the attack on the Sparta II, although Kyiv has not commented on the incident.

Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo warned that the conflict was approaching Finland's borders, while stressing Ukraine's right to defend itself against Russian aggression.

Kaliningrad Governor Alexei Besprozvannykh said preliminary findings indicated that two drones had targeted the vessel. He emphasized that the incident posed no danger to supplies reaching the Russian territory, which lies between Poland and Lithuania.

The Finnish Coast Guard received an alert at approximately 8:50 a.m. local time, locating the damaged ship roughly 50 kilometers west of Suursaari island. Authorities subsequently imposed temporary restrictions on nearby air and maritime traffic.

Finland's Defense Ministry also reported a suspected airspace violation involving a Russian helicopter, possibly connected to rescue operations.

Although Russian officials initially said the crew intended to continue sailing, Finnish authorities later confirmed that the sailors had transferred to another Russian vessel heading home.

Officials reported no environmental damage or continuing danger to shipping.

The Sparta II, operated by a company linked to Russia's military construction sector, was sanctioned by Washington in 2022 and subsequently by Ukraine.

Finnish Defense Minister Antti Häkkänen said the Border Guard was investigating the incident alongside other authorities. NATO has also been notified.