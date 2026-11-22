A US federal judge has ordered Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins to stop distributing religious messages to employees through her official government email account, ruling that some of her communications appeared to assume that staff members shared her Christian faith.

US District Judge Trina Thompson issued the ruling Thursday following a lawsuit filed by federal employees and religious freedom organizations challenging Rollins' repeated use of official communication channels to promote Christian beliefs.

"The Court orders that the Secretary must recognize certain boundaries when communicating religious messages," Thompson wrote.

The judge highlighted Rollins' use of collective terms such as "we," "us," and "our," finding that the language, combined with the absence of acknowledgment of other religious traditions, suggested an expectation of shared religious beliefs within the department.

The plaintiffs argued that the messages created an exclusionary workplace atmosphere and pressured employees of different faiths to conceal their beliefs. They also alleged that supervisors warned employees against raising objections.

The Agriculture Department rejected the court's conclusions, describing the decision as a "completely unprecedented attempt to muzzle a Cabinet Secretary." Officials said they were considering their legal options, including an expedited appeal.

Government attorneys maintained that Rollins was expressing personal religious views rather than requiring employees to participate in religious activities.

Thompson emphasized that the ruling concerned official government communications, not Rollins' private religious practices.

"This Court expresses no view whatsoever on what the Secretary can and cannot do in her personal capacity," she wrote.