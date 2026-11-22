Antwerp's Chief Rabbi, Pinchas Leibush Padwa, attended an event organized by the Baraka Initiative this week, joining religious leaders and social activists in a campaign against antisemitism and Islamophobia.

The gathering took place amid rising social tensions and extremism across Europe, according to a report by Maariv.

The Baraka Initiative is a civil society movement seeking to build an international network of citizens committed to combating religious hatred. Rabbi Padwa's participation drew particular attention and was welcomed as a significant expression of support from Antwerp's Jewish community.

Imane Taouil, one of the initiative's leading figures, praised the Jewish community's involvement. "We are deeply grateful for the support of the Jewish community in Antwerp. They stand with us, we stand with them," Taouil said.

"Our message is clear: We are one society, we are united in our determination to fight antisemitism and Islamophobia." Taouil emphasized the shared challenges facing religious minorities in Europe. "Our religious traditions are different, but we share a responsibility to defend human dignity, protect one another, and build a peaceful future for the future generations," she said. "We are one community and one humanity standing together against hatred."