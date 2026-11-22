Three Jewish American soldiers who died in World War I were honored at Arlington National Cemetery. Their gravestones, which had Christian crosses, were replaced with Stars of David to correct a mistake that went unnoticed for over 100 years.

Cpl. Jacob Leifer, Pvt. David Latken, and PFC. Benjamin Yarish were buried with crosses, but their new headstones now show the Star of David. The ceremony included the Mourner’s Kaddish, a Jewish prayer for the dead.

Shalom Lamm, from Operation Benjamin, said the errors happened because of the confusing burial process during the war.

Soldiers were often buried quickly, then moved many times before being placed in permanent cemeteries. With so many bodies and no good records, mistakes were common.

William Taubman, Leifer’s 85-year-old great-nephew, only recently learned about his uncle. He said it was wonderful to know his uncle was remembered and honored.

All three soldiers fought in the 1918 Meuse-Argonne offensive in France.

They were killed within six days of each other, just a month before the war ended.

Operation Benjamin has corrected more than 70 incorrectly marked gravestones for Jewish American soldiers from both world wars.

Their work helps families find long-lost relatives and learn about their military service.

Illa Moskowitz, Latken’s great-grandniece, said she had never heard of him until recently.

She was moved to be at the ceremony.

The event also honored PFC. Johann Kasten, a non-Jewish soldier captured by Germans during the Battle of the Bulge. Kasten was tortured and starved but refused to point out Jewish soldiers in his unit.

Lamm praised Kasten’s strength and said it was a honor he was on their side.

His granddaughters placed memorial stones on his grave.

Operation Benjamin estimates hundreds of Jewish American soldiers are still buried with the wrong symbols. They plan to correct markers for another 600 to 800 soldiers who died in World Wars I and II.