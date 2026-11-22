European Jewish leaders are warning that government protection alone cannot guarantee a secure future for Jewish communities, Jay Shapiro reported on "The Israeli Perspective".

Shapiro highlighted the European Jewish Association, which represents approximately 650 communities and brings European policymakers face-to-face with contemporary antisemitism, including visits to Auschwitz-Birkenau.

“A Europe in which Jews can only feel safe behind armed guards is not yet the Europe that was promised after Auschwitz," he quoted an association leader as saying.

The program then examined a proposed transformation in U.S.-Israel defense relations. According to Shapiro, discussions between Washington and Jerusalem envision replacing traditional military assistance with deeper technological, industrial and strategic cooperation.

He cited U.S. Ambassador Mike Huckabee's support for moving from an aid-based relationship toward partnership, while acknowledging Israel's continuing dependence on American defense supplies.

Shapiro also reported on Canadian university leaders developing coordinated measures against campus antisemitism.

In the United States, he highlighted research urging political parties to establish enforceable standards against antisemitism among candidates and elected officials.

“Both major American parties condemn anti-Semitism in principle, but they too often fail to translate that condemnation into consequences," Shapiro said.