The Museum of the Civilizations of Europe and the Mediterranean (MUCEM), inaugurated in 2013,-the year Marseille was European Capital of Culture-welcomes more than a million visitors from around the world every year. Its ambition is “to connect, through culture and memory, the two shores of the Mediterranean." But not the Israeli shore, the one in “from the river to the sea."

An exhibition dedicated to the victims of the massacres committed by Hamas in Israel on 7 October 2023 was canceled, after MUCEM hosted meetings on Gaza (such as “Facing up to the annihilation of Gaza"). This is revealed in Le Figaro by one of the creators of the Museum, the architect Rudy Ricciotti, who also designed the Peace Footbridge in Seoul, the Nicolai Hall in Potsdam, and the Department of Islamic Arts at the Louvre.

“I conceived the MUCEM building together with Roland Carta," Ricciotti explains. “I am proud of it. Proud of and in love with the engineers, the companies, the workers, and the craftsmen who built it. I am proud of its architecture open to the sea, of its footbridges, of this fine aspiration to make the civilizations of Europe and the Mediterranean dialogue. This attachment obliges me to speak out after MUCEM gave up hosting an exhibition dedicated to the victims of the massacres committed by Hamas in Israel on 7 October 2023."

A year ago, the United Nations celebrated the International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Terrorism with an exhibition in the lobby of their building in New York, but without any reference to the Israeli victims of terrorism. The museum in Amersfoort in the Netherlands has just canceled an exhibition planned for five years on the 300th anniversary of the Amersfoort synagogue (the oldest still-active Ashkenazi synagogue in Western Europe). “Pressures," “tensions," and a change in the social climate after 7 October, along with concerns for the safety of staff and volunteers.

The Freie Universität of Berlin refused to host the traveling exhibition “The Vicious Circle." It documented anti-Jewish pogroms from Nazi Germany to the present day, including explicitly the 7 October 2023 attack on Kibbutz Be’eri. The university foyer would not be a suitable place because the exhibition might provoke “emotional reactions" and “intense debates"…

A long New York Times article is titled “The Day Evil Became a System,". It concerns the conference of 20 January 1942, in which the Nazis coordinated the “Final Solution," the systematic and bureaucratic extermination of the Jews of Europe. The text is ostensibly historical: it describes the ninety-minute meeting, the documents with bureaucratic euphemisms, the role of Heydrich and Eichmann, the coverage (or lack of coverage) by the New York Times at the time, the Eichmann trial, and the introduction of the term “genocide" by Raphael Lemkin and the 1948 UN Convention.

The article then argues that the Holocaust (and therefore Wannsee) had geopolitical consequences. It contributed to making urgent the creation of Israel as a refuge for the survivors of the Shoah. The founding of Israel generated the conflict with the Palestinian Arabs. “That conflict intensified after the Hamas attacks of 7 October 2023 and Israel’s military response in Gaza. Human rights groups and legal scholars have argued that Israel’s actions in the Gaza war meet the definition of genocide." It includes a reference to the accusation by Amnesty International in December 2024 and a photo of Khan Younis after an Israeli attack.

It does not matter that Zionism precedes Wannsee by decades; that the idea of a sovereign Jewish refuge was born from the centuries-old experience of an undefended minority, not only from the catastrophe of 1941-45. Presenting Israel as a byproduct of the Holocaust-an argument that is also part of the rhetoric of the Iranian ayatollahs-serves to transform the Jewish state into a historical debt to be paid, rather than an accomplished fact of self-determination.

From there the next step is short: if Israel exists “thanks to" the extermination, then every defense of it becomes an undue appropriation of the role of victim. The Times article does not broaden memory: it bends it until it becomes unrecognizable.

A few days ago a book was released in the United States that bears on its cover the words “Final Solution." The author is the former president of the Knesset Avraham Burg, while Tucker Carlson signs the preface and oversees the publication. The title says: “Peace is the only final solution for the Jews."

On the same day the volume was released, Pennsylvania State University hosted a conference titled “Do we need to decolonize Holocaust museums?".

Soon they will propose replacing the Wannsee villa meeting photo with that of the tents of Khan Younis, the yellow star with the keffiyeh, and the Nazi “Kauft nicht bei Juden" (do not buy from Jews) with the “Kauft nicht beim Judenstaat" (do not buy from the Jewish state) of BDS.

Doktor Goebbels was right about at least this: repeat a lie a hundred, a thousand times and it will become a truth. He is the real father of “Free Palestine" crowds.