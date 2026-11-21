Distorting the Holocaust has long served an ideological purpose: to erase Jewish suffering, whitewash German guilt and confuse those who do not know the historical record well enough to fight back. Holocaust distortion is not merely false. It is morally obscene-an assault not only on the dead, but on truth itself.

Today, distortion can also take a subtler form: acknowledging the murder of six million Jews while interpreting it through a framework that obscures why they were murdered. Reducing the Holocaust to another chapter of colonialism misses the central ideology behind the Final Solution: antisemitism.

That danger has acquired new relevance. A recent Penn State lecture asked whether Holocaust museums need to be “decolonized." The announcement proposed applying decolonial museum theories to institutions established to preserve the history of the murder of six million Jews. After criticism, the university emphasized that the lecture addressed questions about the care and ownership of objects taken from Jewish families.

The question extends beyond the treatment of artifacts. What happens when Holocaust remembrance is increasingly interpreted through a framework of colonialism and oppression? What becomes of the hatred that marked Jews for destruction when the Holocaust is absorbed into a general history of persecution?

In a separate 2022 article, scholar Jason Chalmers argued that the Montreal Holocaust Museum’s account connecting survivors to Israel could reinforce a settler-colonial narrative. The survivors’ determination to rebuild Jewish life and establish a state capable of protecting Jews thus becomes, in this framework, a story requiring ideological correction.

The implication is profound.

Jews were victims of a campaign of annihilation; their descendants are now increasingly portrayed as the oppressors.

Jewish survival and self-determination become the problem, while the antisemitism that made survival so precarious is pushed aside.

A War Against the Jews

Viewing the Holocaust primarily as a colonial phenomenon misses its central ideological motivation. Nazi Germany pursued territorial conquest, economic plunder and the exploitation of labor. But those ambitions cannot explain why the Germans sought thetotal, systematic destruction of the Jewish people-even when doing so undermined their own war effort and economic interests.

To the German leadership, Jews were not simply a minority living in territory Germany wanted to control. They were portrayed as the incarnation of evil: an existential threat to Germany and to humanity that had to be eradicated.

Historian Saul Friedländer points out that Jews were perceived as seeking to destroy the nations of the world by spreading racial pollution, destabilizing the foundations of the state and directing the supposedly destructive forces of the nineteenth and twentieth centuries: “Bolshevism, plutocracy, democracy, internationalism and pacifism."

The accusations contradicted one another. Jews were blamed for communism and capitalism, revolution and the existing order, war and pacifism. Yet contradiction did not weaken the accusation. Whatever troubled society, the Jew could be made responsible.

Germany’s defeat, economic hardship, political instability and social change were attributed to an imagined Jewish enemy. Instead of confronting the causes of its problems, society was offered a scapegoat. The Jew became a disease that had to be removed before Germany-and ultimately the world-could be redeemed.

This is what made the Final Solution more than a campaign for territory or domination. A Jewish child had done nothing to threaten Germany. An elderly Jewish woman could surrender no land or political power. Yet both were marked for death. In German ideology, the offense was not what the Jew had done; it was his existence.

Jews, Roma and the Historical Record

The Germans persecuted and murdered many groups, including the Sinti and Roma. Their suffering was immense, and the German genocide of European Roma deserves recognition. At the same time, understanding the Holocaust requires examining the distinct place the Jews occupied in German ideology.

Historians Guenther Lewy and Yehuda Bauer have examined differences in how the regime viewed and targeted Jews and Roma. Lewy observed that Hitler did not mention Roma in Mein Kampf and argued that he referred to them only twice during his twelve-year rule. German officials commonly treated Roma as a social and police problem, while the “Jewish Question" occupied a central place in the regime’s worldview.

The original 1935 Nuremberg racial laws did not explicitly name Roma. German authorities nevertheless extended the racial provisions to them later that year. Persecution intensified, and Roma were imprisoned, deported and murdered. The absence of an explicit reference in the original laws must not obscure the genocide that followed.

Bauer noted another difference in Nazi racial classification. The principal murderous assault on Jews targeted those classified as having three or four Jewish grandparents, while the regime’s approach to people it classified as Mischlinge, or of mixed Jewish ancestry, was different and remained contested. In the case of Roma, Bauer observed that German racial policy focused particularly on those classified as being of “mixed blood."

These classifications were products of racist ideology, not valid descriptions of human beings. The central distinction is the role assigned to the Jews in Nazi thinking: they were cast as a worldwide enemy responsible for humanity’s ills and targeted for total extermination.

Recognizing the particular character of the Holocaust does not diminish the suffering of other victims. It explains the historical reality of German antisemitism.

Lewy warned that “Simplified accounts" which claim Gypsies, like the Jews, were oppressed and exterminated simply because of their “biological existence," are not only a historical distortion, but also an impediment to establishing better relations between Gypsies and non-Gypsies. Only by understanding why Germans from all segments of society view them with such enmity and suspicion can a recurrence be averted.

The Ideology of Redemption

The Germans alleged that differences in the physical and psychological characteristics of individuals and races reflected their intrinsic “value," and they constructed an entire racial hierarchy around this dogma, note historians Michael Burleigh and Wolfgang Wippermann.

Racial-anthropological theories provided legitimacy for domination over European peoples and for “claims to hegemony by particular classes within society." The regime’s goal was to create a “utopian society" organized according to race. It sought to overturn the existing social order and establish a society founded on racial identity rather than class.

Historian George Mosse explained that the Germans imagined that principles such as “freedom, equality and tolerance" would become possible once race was safeguarded and its enemies vanquished. Dividing humanity into “good and evil" races purported to explain “the puzzling modern world" and gave individuals a place and status within it.

This was the moral inversion that made the Holocaust possible. Persecution could be presented as defense; murder could be portrayed as the path to a better future. The Germans assumed the right to decide who deserved to live and who did not.

The destruction of European Jewry was an end in itself. To understand the Holocaust is to confront the ideology that persuaded people that the murder of an entire people was necessary for redemption and their own survival.

Why Specificity Matters

Historian Henry L. Feingold rejected the suggestion that examining the Holocaust’s particular character is a “contest to measure pain or degrees of victimization." What is being measured, he argued, is the importance of an event in history.

“History is not democratic," Feingold maintained; it does not assign equal importance to events merely because they share certain characteristics. To subsume the Holocaust in easy comparisons with other catastrophes, he warned, risks losing the possibility of understanding its meaning. “When that meaning is found, it will be in its specificity rather than in what it shares with other catastrophes."

Historian Richard Evans likewise observed that comparisons can assist our understanding of the Nazi period, but they can also “blur distinctions by homogenising all acts of mass murder until it is impossible to tell them apart."

Furthermore, if all murder is the same, then why differentiate between murder, genocide and individual attacks against people attending a concert or random acts of violence?

We do so, Yehuda Bauer explains, for practical reasons. Just as we do not use the same protocols to treat cancer, diabetes or any other medical issues, we need to address mass murder differently than genocides and Holocausts.

By distinguishing between these events, we learn about the perpetrators, bystanders and how the victims and their leaders responded to this calamity. Though history does not repeat itself in the same manner, there are some similarities and features. That is why they have universal implications. If it happened once, it could happen again to any of us, since we are all potential victims, perpetrators or bystanders.

Comparison is useful when it illuminates history. It becomes distortion when it removes the ideas that explain what happened. A visitor to a Holocaust museum should leave understanding not only that the Germans murdered millions, but why they believed the Jews had to be destroyed.

The Obstacle Returns

The circumstances of Nazi Europe and the conflict in the Middle East are different. Yet a pattern can be recognized when Jews are portrayed as the obstacle whose removal will resolve someone else’s grievance.

Hamas’s 1988 covenant called for Israel’s destruction and employed explicitly anti-Jewish religious language. Its 2017 political document used different language, distinguishing Jews as a religious group from Zionism, while continuing to reject recognition of Israel.

On October 7, 2023, Hamas-led attackers invaded Israeli communities, massacred civilians and took hostages. Their victims included children and the elderly, religious and secular Israelis, and people of different political convictions. The attackers did not ask a family whether it supported a territorial compromise.

For Hamas, the Jewish state is an obstacle to its complete ownership of the land. “Palestine is an Islamic Waqf land consecrated for Moslem generations until Judgement Day," according to 1988 Hamas Charter. That is why describing the conflict solely as a dispute over borders misses an essential question: What happens when a movement rejects a Jewish state anywhere on the land?

If the objection is to a border, a border can be negotiated. If the objection is to Jewish sovereignty itself, changing a border cannot by itself end the demand for its removal. A durable peace requires confronting the ideology that glorifies the murder of Jews and rejects the existence of their state.

Yet a framework that treats Israel principally as a colonial wrong can reverse the lesson. The Jewish state’s effort to defend its citizens and recover hostages becomes the central offense, while the ideology that seeks its destruction is explained away. Jews who sought the ability to protect themselves are once again cast as the problem.

Blaming Israel for Problems at Home

The habit of attaching a society’s problems to the Jewish state is not confined to the Middle East. During the 2026 Michigan Senate campaign, Rebellion PAC, a group supporting Abdul El-Sayed, ran an advertisement linking American grocery costs to money spent on Israel and the war. El-Sayed’s campaign distanced itself from the advertisement.

Americans are entitled to debate foreign aid and government spending. But suggesting that a family cannot afford groceries because of Israel offers a familiar target for a complex economic problem. Inflation and affordability require an examination of domestic policies and economic conditions. An Israeli territorial concession will not lower the price of groceries in Michigan.

The advertisement is not the Holocaust. It illustrates a habit that the Holocaust should have taught societies to recognize: instead of confronting difficult problems, find a Jewish target.

A Final Note

“Historically and morally the Holocaust is not just a Jewish parochial matter. It is a subject of urgency to the entire community of men," declared historian Lucy S. Dawidowicz.

“Unwillingness to know, forgetfulness and even disbelief-here lies the danger," warned the German philosopher Karl Jaspers. “What men do today becomes the source of their future actions. Therefore we must know."

As Jaspers said: “That which has happened is a warning. To forget it is guilt. It must be continually remembered. It was possible for this to happen, and it remains possible for it to happen again at any minute. Only in knowledge can it be prevented."

Holocaust museums exist to preserve that knowledge: not only the fact that six million Jews were murdered, but the ideology that made their murder appear essential. The Jews were blamed for problems they had not created, transformed into an obstacle to redemption and condemned to destruction.

If that truth is submerged in a generalized account of oppression, the world may remember the victims while failing to recognize the lie that condemned them.

Ultimately, antisemitism is a devastating, malignant, and corrosive disease that attacks individuals, institutions, and governments, undermining the democratic foundations of society as a whole.

Dr. Alex Grobman is senior resident scholar at the John C. Danforth Society, a member of the Council of Scholars for Peace in the Middle East and on the advisory board of the National Christian Leadership Conference of Israel (NCLCI). He has written extensively on the Shoah and Israel in books and scholarly journals, including coauthoring Denying History, Who Said the Holocaust Never Happened? with Michael Shermer published by the University of California in Berkeley. He has directed Holocaust centers in St. Louis and Los Angeles. He holds an MA and PhD in Contemporary Jewry from The Hebrew University of Jerusalem.