The words almost involuntarily fly out of so many mouths these days in New York City. Words that I have been writing about, lecturing about, talking about--taking heat for saying.

I am far from alone. Others have done likewise. Newcomers are carrying torches into the future--assuming we all get to have one.

Over the weekend, we visited dear friends. They were unusually silent, sighed more than they have ever done. I would say that they are demoralized, crushed by recent events both in America and in Israel--and of course in Europe. They are worried about their children and grandchildren given the turn of events - such as in NYC - in terms of both the Jews and the non-Muslims i.e. the infidels everywhere.

I always add: Muslims are also endangered--at least the dissidents and atheists, the modern and the secular--but the religious Muslims too, at least those who are non-Jihadists. Are there “good" Muslims? Of course there are--but just as there were “good" Germans under Hitler, not everyone had the courage to risk torture, jail, and death in order to resist, rise up, oppose Hitler’s maniacs.

However, if you watch footage of the crowds in Germany in the 1930s, they were cheering Hitler on rather orgastically. And Hitler screamed his speeches--just as the Jihadists do. Top of voice, hoarse with rage, they carry on and they carry their surging crowds right along with them.

It is not only Jews who are in deep trouble. I keep thinking about the active and ongoing Muslim persecution and execution of Christians in the Muslim world, in the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa. I watch excellent spokesmen on behalf of such Christians on Israel 24 (I-24). It is both amazing and disgusting that the Pope and so many Pastors do not hearken to the voices of their brethren but only argue for more Muslim rights.

Anyway, earlier last week, I visited a physician for the first time. He did not know me. He knows nothing about what I write or who I am. (Who am I? God alone knows). My good physician is the son of Holocaust survivors and could not help speaking.

“Do you see what’s going on in NYC? Do you think it’s time for the Jews to leave? I am keeping a list of possible places. South Korea? Japan?" Strangely, he did not seem to consider Israel where there is a doctor shortage, so I went on.

“Maybe India" I said. “They have held pro-Israel marches and have diplomatic relations with the Jewish state. They know what it’s like to be up against Muslim Jihadists. True, it’s very hot, humid, filthy in places, very poor...but, as in Israel, so many Indians speak English."

He says. “Not Thailand."

Say I: “I know. Some Israelis wanted to buy up some very attractive property there and it led to a riot because one must be a Thai citizen in order to do so."

I add: “It does not help that Kushner and Witkoff are out there trying to buy up great real estate spots. That led to a riot in Albania against the Jews. Albania?"

He says: “ Who can believe the things that our Mayor Mamdani has said and done. Such hatred for the Jews and for Israel. Such lies. But they are all believed. Even by the Jews who voted for him."

I say: “Maybe Somaliland. Maybe Eswatini."

He says: “Europe is out. Right? “

I reply: “You are so right."

He says: “Do you know that Israelis are returning to Austria--Austria!!--but maybe only for a second passport. Austria? Where their ancestors were murdered. Austria!"

The physician says: “We recently visited London. It was like visiting the Middle East. Veils everywhere. Halal shops. And it all seemed very acceptable, normal. One wonders why they left the Muslim Middle East Muslim if they just want to recreate it in the West.?"

“Oh, that’s easy" I reply. “This is their civilizational Jihad, the dream of the Muslim Brotherhood."

He does not look as if he’s heard this before.

“Look," I finally say. “Over the last five-six days, all the outages have been blamed on faulty routers, AI, maybe even foreign Bad Actors. But no one blamed the Jews. And -- a remnant of Jewry have always survived even as every other people has died out."

But I knew that this was not enough to hearten this good man. Nor was I suggesting plausible, powerful actions to take. All I can say is that all our brilliant documentation of the Big Lies have not stopped the tsunami. We must look at other ways of doing so. I am thinking hard, day and night. So should you.

Phyllis Chesler is an Emerita Professor of Psychology and Women's Studies at the City University of New York (CUNY), and the author of 20 books.