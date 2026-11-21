Israel's Chief Rabbi and president of the Chief Rabbinate Council, Rabbi Kalman Meir Ber, has issued a strongly worded halakhic letter opposing requirements for male and female physiotherapy students to practice on members of the opposite sex.

He ruled that such exercises constitute a serious prohibition under Jewish law and cannot be permitted when there is no genuine medical or professional need.

The letter was written in response to an appeal by Rabbi Binyamin (Benny) Tabadi, after he learned of the difficulties facing religious female students required to practice on men and allow men to practice on them during their studies.

Rabbi Tabadi, who initiated the appeal and asked the chief rabbi for a halakhic ruling to help the students in their dealings with their institutions, explained the background to his request.

"Religious women studying physiotherapy are asked to perform the exercises on men and have men perform them on them. Beyond the prohibition on physical contact, this sometimes involves exposing various parts of the body," he explained.

Rabbi Tabadi also said that before approaching the chief rabbi, he examined the professional and halakhic aspects of the requirement, adding, "After checking that there was no medical significance to this, and that in most cases it is prohibited under Jewish law [there are leniencies for exceptional cases], I ruled that they must not do it. The colleges made difficulties for them. I approached Rabbi Kalman Ber, the chief rabbi, to ask him to write a halakhic response as well, lending authority to the prohibition."

Rabbi Ber ruled, "There is no medical or professional need for female students to practice on male students, or male students on female students. In my view, too, this is strictly prohibited, and there are no grounds for permitting it." He added that students must not participate in such exercises even when their institution requires them.

Rabbi Ber based his ruling on a series of halakhic authorities who addressed medical treatment between men and women, including the Chazon Ish, the Steipler, Rabbi Yitzhak Yaakov Weiss, Rabbi Shlomo Zalman Auerbach and Rabbi Ovadia Yosef.

He said that even in cases of actual medical treatment, halakhic authorities instructed that standards of modesty be upheld and that treatment by someone of the same sex be preferred wherever possible. The restrictions are therefore even stricter when the activity is solely an educational exercise.

Rabbi Ber wrote, "All the more so in the case before us, which does not involve treating a patient but rather an educational exercise with no medical necessity whatsoever."

"Male and female students study together over an extended period, form close relationships, and are then required to practice on one another repeatedly, involving physical contact and sometimes even areas normally covered for reasons of modesty. In such circumstances, it is difficult to imagine that serious transgressions would not arise."

The chief rabbi criticized the conduct of higher education institutions, which he said were failing to adequately accommodate the religious public.

"It is painful and outrageous that higher education institutions, which are supposed to serve the entire Israeli public and train practitioners, do not see fit to accommodate the needs and beliefs of Torah-observant students," he wrote.

"How is it possible that people seeking to acquire a profession and earn a dignified living are required to choose between completing their studies and upholding their faith and the standards of modesty they observe?"

Rabbi Ber also criticized the lack of protest from organizations advocating for women's rights in cases where students are required to participate in exercises that conflict with their beliefs.

At the end of the letter, the chief rabbi called on university and college administrations to change their procedures and allow practical exercises to take place only between students of the same sex.

"This is not a request to ease professional requirements or grant an exemption from practical training, but to allow it to take place in an appropriate manner," he stressed. Ariel University's physiotherapy program allows students to choose to do their practical training on patients of the same sex.