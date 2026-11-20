Nearly 150 lawmakers and executive officials from more than 20 US states gathered in Charleston, South Carolina, this week for the Combat Antisemitism Movement's (CAM) annual State Leadership Summit, aimed at strengthening efforts to combat rising antisemitism across the United States.

The summit brought together state legislators, government officials, Jewish community leaders, students and survivors of antisemitic violence to discuss legislative initiatives, law enforcement strategies and measures to protect Jewish communities.

South Carolina Governor-elect and State Attorney General Alan Wilson delivered the keynote address at Wednesday evening's opening dinner, pledging that his state would remain a steadfast supporter of the Jewish people and Israel.

"I don't care what your politics are. I don't care where you come from or what you believe. But if you come to South Carolina, you will come to a state that embraces the Jewish people," Wilson declared.

"There is hate out there, and we know that antisemitism happens even in South Carolina. But you know that you have a state that will always stand with Israel and will always stand with the Jewish people. And as long as I'm the governor of the state of South Carolina, I will always stand with you."

Wilson was presented with CAM's Francis Salvador Award, named in honor of the South Carolina planter who became the first Jew killed in the American Revolutionary War.

Three additional state legislators were honored for their leadership in advancing legislation against antisemitism: Wisconsin State Assemblyman Ron Tusler, Missouri State Representative George Hruza and Oklahoma State Senator Kristen Thompson.

Charleston Mayor William Cogswell Jr. also addressed the gathering, emphasizing the city's longstanding Jewish heritage and commitment to protecting its Jewish residents.

"The city of Charleston stands with you in the fight against antisemitism," Cogswell said.

"Charleston's Jewish community has been part of our story since the very beginning. That legacy and history belongs to all of us, and it is important to honor and protect it against the hate and rising antisemitism that we see in our world today. That is not who we are. It's not Charleston, and it's not America."

Other speakers included former Auburn University men's basketball coach Bruce Pearl, who told participants, "The truth is on our side."

The summit also heard from Eddie Rubin, whose two children were present during the thwarted terrorist attack at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Michigan, in March.

Tom and Ofir Alon, survivors of the October 7, 2023, Hamas massacre at Kibbutz Kfar Aza in southern Israel, also shared their experiences.

'The enemies of America are inside the gates'

CAM Founder Adam Beren delivered a forceful warning about the spread of antisemitism throughout American society, calling on elected officials from both political parties to confront the threat.

"The enemies of America, foreign and domestic, are not only at the gates, they're inside the gates," Beren said.

"They're on social media and printed media. They're in our kids' textbooks. They're trying to blow up and kill our kids at Jewish schools. They're in our city halls and our state legislatures, and now they're in our U.S. Congress."

Beren emphasized that combating antisemitism must transcend partisan divisions.

"It doesn't matter if you're from a red or blue state, and it doesn't matter if you're a Democrat or a Republican," he declared.

"We need people who are going to be courageous and stand up for America and stand up for what's right, and I want to thank everyone here for being those kinds of people."

New database to track state action against antisemitism

A major highlight of the summit was Thursday's official unveiling of CAM's new State Action Tracker, an online database designed to monitor and assess state-level policies and measures addressing antisemitism.

The first-of-its-kind platform will provide information on legislative initiatives and government action across the United States, allowing policymakers and advocates to track efforts to combat antisemitism at the state level.

The summit also featured a panel of students from Stanford University, California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo and the University of Texas at Austin, who shared their personal experiences with antisemitism on American college campuses.

Additional sessions addressed state legislative strategies, the role of state attorneys general in enforcing laws against antisemitism, foreign influence and extremist funding, online antisemitism and the accountability of social media platforms.

Participants also discussed definitions of antisemitism and Jewish identity, initiatives to celebrate Jewish heritage, and the implications of the 2026 midterm election results.

Nine states enact new laws against antisemitism

Over the past two years, CAM has made educating American state lawmakers about antisemitism and potential legislative solutions a central priority.

The organization has tracked antisemitism-related legislative initiatives in 12 states: Arkansas, Georgia, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Wisconsin and Tennessee.

According to CAM, nine of those states - Arkansas, Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Nevada, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Wisconsin - have enacted new laws addressing antisemitism since April 2025.

The legislative efforts have included measures targeting antisemitism in public schools and universities, as well as the adoption of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) working definition of antisemitism into state law.

The Charleston gathering builds on CAM's first State Leadership Summit, held in Kansas City, Missouri, in June 2025, which brought together participants from 17 states.

This year's summit, with representatives from more than 20 states, marks an expansion of the organization's efforts to bring state officials together to coordinate legislation, share strategies and strengthen protections for Jewish communities throughout the United States.