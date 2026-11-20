Residents of Beit Anot Hill in the Hebron Hills spotted a group of young people on Friday morning suspected of attempting to trap protected songbirds using nets and traps in grazing areas near the hill.

The incident began when residents of Beit Anot deployed a drone to survey nearby grazing areas. During the scan, they noticed several figures who had arrived from the direction of Hebron and were moving about in the vegetation.

The residents decided to go to the location where the suspects had been spotted to investigate. Upon arrival, they saw young Arabs who had spread nets in what appeared to be an attempt to capture protected songbirds.

According to the residents, the birds were intended for sale, and the young people were using lures to attract additional birds to the nets.

Two traps brought by the suspects were also found at the scene, containing birds that had already been caught. According to the residents' account, the hunters intended to use the calls of the captive birds to attract and capture more birds.

After discovering the traps, the hill's residents called in IDF troops. Soldiers who arrived at the scene detained the suspects, and the birds held in the traps were released.

Yedidya Amsali, a Beit Anot resident who helped identify the activity, alleged that the young people were not acting alone and that adults were watching from a distance. He said, "Because the hunting site was close to the Trans-Judea Highway, they deliberately sent young boys into the area while the adults watched everything from afar".

He said hunting attempts in the area were not new. "Hunting by Arabs here in the area continues unabated, and we try to combat it every day", he said.

Amsali claimed, "Since the hill was established, we have managed to prevent dozens of hunting incidents on the mountain, and through grazing and security drones, we are gradually managing to protect more and more land. The enemy is destroying and plundering our natural environment. Only Jewish settlement in the area will prevent this, as the establishment of Beit Anot has demonstrated".