A beloved schoolteacher and wife of a prominent Orthodox rabbi in New York was killed in a freak train accident in New Jersey this week, the New York Post reported.

Basheva Frank was struck by her own SUV after the vehicle was itself struck by a train in Nanuet, New Jersey on Wednesday morning. According to the police, Frank was forced to stop on the train tracks because a vehicle ahead of her was stopped. She got out of her car to avoid an oncoming train, but when the train struck the SUV, the vehicle was dragged toward her and struck her. She was later found under the SUV and pronounced dead.

Vinnews reported that Frank, a resident of Spring Valley, New York, taught at the Rosenbaum Yeshiva of North Jersey in Passaic. She had been driving to the school to teach the morning of the accident. Her husband, Rabbi Doniel Frank, teaches online Torah classes at TorahAnytime.com and is also a well-known marriage therapist and dating coach.

NJ Transit announced that service on the line where the accident occurred would be suspended temporarily. An initial investigation determined that all of the crossing's warning systems were functioning properly.

The funeral was held at Congregation Knesses Yisroel in New Hempstead, New York on Wednesday evening.