'He came upon the place and spent the night there, for the sun had set. He took some of the stones of the place and put them beneath his head, and lay down in that place' (Genesis 28:11).

This week, I visited Ezra Yachin with those of my grandchildren who are of bar and bat mitzvah age, to hear words of encouragement from him. Yachin, a Lehi fighter and the IDF's oldest reservist, also went to encourage our soldiers in Lebanon this week. He began with this week's Torah portion and the importance of the Land's stones and soil.

These 'stones of the place' are not merely rocks: 'He took some of the stones of the place and put them beneath his head'. The stone beneath Jacob's head brought us a dream, but more importantly, it brought us a dream that became reality: 'He dreamed, and behold, a ladder was set on the earth, its top reaching heaven, and angels of God were ascending and descending on it. And behold, the Lord stood above him and said: I am the Lord, the God of Abraham your father and the God of Isaac. The land upon which you lie I will give to you and your descendants. Your descendants shall be like the dust of the earth, and you shall spread out to the west and east, to the north and south, and through you and your descendants shall all the families of the earth be blessed' (ibid., 12-14).

Jacob's descendants are likened to the dust and soil of the Land: The better Israel treats its land, the better its own circumstances will be, and the more it defends the land, the more the land will shield it. This is the dream of the stones of the place, fulfilled through his descendants. Other stones followed, becoming foundation stones in our people's history-stones of fighting spirit, Torah and kingship.

There is the stone upon which Moses sat brought victory over Amalek, for as he sat upon it, he showed the Israelites that it was not his hands that waged war; rather, whenever Israel looked upward, toward God, they prevailed. Two stones that Moses brought down from Mount Sinai gave us the Torah, 'I will give you the stone tablets, and the Torah and the commandment that I have written to instruct them' (Exodus 24:12). A stone that David slung at Goliath the Philistine brought victory over the Philistines and the establishment of the Davidic monarchy, 'David put his hand into his bag, took a stone from it, slung it and struck the Philistine on his forehead; the stone sank into his forehead, and he fell face down to the ground' (I Samuel 17:49).

But let us return to the stones in the Torah portion, 'He took some of the stones of the place'-'the place', with the definite article, because the stones of the Land of Israel are not like those outside it. It is no coincidence that Jacob sees in his dream a ladder set on the earth, its top reaching heaven, with angels of God ascending and descending on it. Rashi explains, based on Genesis Rabbah 68:12, 'Ascending first and then descending? Rather, the angels who accompanied him in the Land do not go outside the Land, so they ascended to heaven, and the angels of the lands outside Israel descended to accompany him'.

When our forefather Jacob summons his sons before his death and blesses them, he says in his blessing to Joseph, 'Joseph is a fruitful bough, from there is the Shepherd, the Stone of Israel' (Genesis 49:22-24). Here, 'the Stone' is a name for God as a rock and source of strength for the people of Israel-a strength composed of education and heritage passed from father to son: The Hebrew words av, 'father', and ben, 'son', combine to form even, 'stone'. As Rashbam explains, 'Stone-an expression of fatherhood and family'.

Radak, by contrast, interprets 'stone' as a name for the people of Israel, because a stone is a strong substance and a single body, and because Israel is the foundation of the world's construction; hence the metaphorical designation 'stone'. Ralbag maintains that 'stone' refers to Israel specifically during exile, when they will be so utterly downtrodden that they will resemble an inanimate stone. Their circumstances in exile will be so dire that they will deteriorate to a point at which they no longer feel their terrible condition; then deliverance will emerge in the figure of a messiah descended from Joseph, who will be the 'Shepherd of the Stone of Israel' and will begin the people's redemption.

King David says in Psalms, 'For Your servants cherish her stones and show favor to her dust' (102:15)-the people of Israel loved even her stones and dust, so much so that when Jeconiah and his fellow exiles went into exile, they carried stones and soil from Jerusalem with them to build a synagogue in Babylonia (Rashi, ibid.). For there is a fundamental and very tangible difference between the stones of the Land of Israel and those outside it in their weight and heaviness. In several senses, the stones of our Land are heavier.

The Babylonian Talmud (Ketubot 112a) and the Jerusalem Talmud (Shevi'it 4:7) relate, 'Rabbi Abba would kiss the rocks of Acre, and Rabbi Hanina would repair its stumbling places'. Rabbi Abba would kiss Acre's stones, while Rabbi Hanina, according to Rashi's explanation, would level and repair the paving stones to remove obstacles from the city's roads. He did so out of love for the Land, and so that the roads of the Land of Israel would not acquire a bad reputation.

According to the Tosafists' interpretation, when Rabbi Hanina traveled from Babylonia to the Land of Israel-in the absence of 'Waze'-he would examine the stones along the way and weigh them in his hand. As long as the stones felt light, he would tell himself, 'I have not yet entered the Land of Israel'. The moment he picked up stones and found them heavy, he would declare, 'These can only be the stones of the Land of Israel!'-and would kiss them out of his great love for the Land, reciting over them the verse, 'For Your servants cherish her stones and show favor to her dust' (also cited in Midrash Tanhuma, Parashat Shelach Lecha).

The commentators explain that this physical weight also expresses spiritual depth: In the Land of Israel, the 'weight' of every detail-even its inanimate matter-has significance, substance and value, in contrast to the lightness and transience of every detail outside the Land.

According to the author of Sefat Emet (Parashat Shelach, 5648 [1888]), the weight of the Land of Israel's stones expresses the fact that spirituality in the Land is not abstract, but clothed in nature and matter. Outside the Land, holiness is separate from matter, whereas in the Land of Israel, Torah and holiness are embedded in the soil and stones themselves. Of this, the Sages said, 'There is no Torah like the Torah of the Land of Israel'.

Rabbi Nachman of Breslov, in Likkutei Moharan (Part II, Teaching 78) and Sichot HaRan (section 153), also refers to Rabbi Abba's kissing the stones of Acre. He explains that the Divine Presence dwells within the very dust and stones of the Land of Israel, and therefore righteous and ordinary people alike would kiss its stones to attach themselves to the holiness concealed within them.

In this spirit, Rabbi Kook explains in his book Orot (Orot Eretz Yisrael, 1-4) that the Land of Israel is not 'something external', nor merely a practical means of fulfilling the commandments. Rather, it possesses an intrinsic holiness inseparably bound to the soul of the collective people of Israel, to the extent that even its dust and stones are sanctified with the holiness of the Land of the Living.

This understanding should also inform how we view the stone upon which Jacob rested his head and his dream-a mighty vision and a vision of the future. This stone is a kind of microcosm of the Land of Israel and of Jacob's path for the people of Israel, so that the deeds of the fathers may serve as a sign for their descendants, as appears in Hosea's prophecy, 'To call Jacob to account for his ways; according to his deeds He will repay him. In the womb he grasped his brother's heel, and in his strength he strove with God. He strove with an angel and prevailed; he wept and pleaded with him; at Bethel he would find him... Jacob fled to the field of Aram, and Israel labored for a wife [Rachel and Leah], and for a wife he kept watch [over Rebecca's words]' (Hosea 12:3-13).

Jacob took 'some of the stones of the place' and, 'arranged them like a gutter around his head, because he feared wild animals. The stones began quarreling with one another: This one said, "Let the righteous man rest his head upon me", and that one said, "Let him rest it upon me". Immediately, God made them into one stone' (Genesis Rabbah 68:11). This also appears in Tractate Hullin (91b), but there the Gemara adds, 'Rabbi Yitzhak said: This teaches that God folded up the entire Land of Israel and placed it beneath our forefather Jacob, so that it would be easy for his descendants to conquer'.

'Jacob awoke from his sleep and said: Surely the Lord is in this place' (Genesis 28:16). The Kli Yakar says that this place is Mount Moriah, of which it is said, 'On the third day, Abraham raised his eyes and saw the place from afar' (ibid., 22:4). Why did he call it simply 'the place', without a name?

Because it is the place of the world-both because the Foundation Stone, from which the world was founded, is located there, and because the entire world still rests upon it, for from it abundance flows to the whole world. As Rabbi Yohanan says, 'Why is it called the Foundation Stone? Because from it the world was founded' (Jerusalem Talmud, Yoma 5:4). Tractate Yoma (54b) likewise states that Zion is at the center of the world and that the world was created from its center: The Foundation Stone was created first, and the rest of the world's soil adhered to it, clod by clod, until the making of the entire earth was complete (Rashi, ibid.).

Looking toward the future, our forefather Jacob took 12 stones corresponding to the 12 tribes (Genesis Rabbah 68:11). As noted, the stones quarreled among themselves, each saying, 'Let the righteous man rest his head upon me', before they became one stone. This is an allusion to what was to come: God therefore concealed the location that would become the site of the Temple and the King's sanctuary, so that no quarrel would erupt among the tribes, each of which would want the sacred place to be within its own inheritance.

The quarrel among the stones, which ultimately became one stone, was a sign and a portent that even if a dispute arose among the 12 tribes of God, and each tribe said, 'Let the Righteous One of the world rest His head upon me; let the Temple be built in my inheritance', they would ultimately unite. That should suffice for the discerning. As Malbim says, '"He took the stone"-Jacob was alluding to the unity of Israel, and therefore he raised it as a pillar and poured oil upon its top, to suggest that through the unity that would prevail among the tribes, He would pour upon them the good oil that descends upon the head, the sacred anointing oil'.

It is no coincidence that the altar in the Temple was built of many stones-like individuals and tribes, each retaining its distinctiveness, yet all joining in a single service of God. The commandment is, 'You shall not build it of hewn stones' (Exodus 20:22)-they must not be shaped with iron. As Maharal writes in Netzach Yisrael (Chapter 4), 'This is clear: Israel is united through the Temple, for they had one priest and one altar, and therefore private altars were forbidden, so that there would be no division or separation within Israel. It is no coincidence that there is one daily offering for all Israel: "The one lamb you shall offer in the morning, and the second lamb you shall offer toward evening" (Exodus 29:39)-thus, through the Temple, they are one whole nation'.

In the absence of unity, it was destroyed because of baseless hatred.

Just as Jacob took the stone he had placed beneath his head and made it a memorial pillar to God's prophecy to him, so too, in the Book of Joshua (4:3-9), the Israelites erected a memorial of 12 stones upon entering the Land, to commemorate the parting of the Jordan's waters. In Shechem, Joshua again takes a large stone, 'and set it up there beneath the terebinth', so that, 'this stone shall be a witness against us' (Joshua 24:26-27)-a witness to the renewal of the covenant between the people of Israel and God before Joshua's death.

Samuel the prophet calls a stone 'Ebenezer', meaning 'Stone of Help', and erects it as a memorial to victory following the defeat of the Philistines (I Samuel 7:12). Some of the stones of the place come from heaven, like the angels descending Jacob's ladder-a hail of stones that fell from heaven upon the armies of the Amorite kings in the battle of Gibeon, 'The Lord cast great stones upon them from heaven as far as Azekah, and they died' (Joshua 10:11).

The stone thus plays a role for better or worse, symbolizing the unity required of all 'river pebbles'-a Hebrew expression that also evokes people divided in their opinions-who come together at the altar that unites all Israel in the service of God. I recall this dual reality being depicted in a remarkable video by the Morasha Talmud Torah school, where Maj. Gen. David Zini studied. It shows a rioter throwing a stone at a Jew, who catches it and incorporates it into the building he is constructing.

At this school, they also teach about the stone as a symbol of integrity in business: the obligation to keep accurate stone weights for trade, and the fact that all commercial fraud is an abomination to God. As Scripture states, 'You shall have honest scales, honest weights, an honest ephah and an honest hin; I am the Lord your God' (Leviticus 19:36). And as King Solomon says, 'Dishonest scales are an abomination to the Lord, but an accurate weight is His delight' (Proverbs 11:1).

On a related note, Psalms says, 'The stone the builders rejected has become the cornerstone' (118:22). The quintessential example is King David: When Jesse was asked to choose one of his sons to face Goliath, neither Jesse himself nor any of David's brothers thought to summon David, the shepherd and youngest son. Yet he was the one who became the cornerstone.

In our own era, too, Jerusalem's stones have appeared in all their splendor. Britain's Sir Ronald Storrs, Jerusalem's first governor at the beginning of British rule in the Land, was captivated by the city's beauty and enacted a municipal bylaw requiring every exterior wall in Jerusalem to be clad in Jerusalem stone (Amendment No. 1 to the Jerusalem master plan, Plan No. 64). Many complained and claimed he was motivated by antisemitism: While houses in Tel Aviv and the agricultural communities were being built very quickly using cement and water, construction in Jerusalem took much longer because of this requirement.

But thank God, something good came out of this difficulty, and his love of beauty saved many lives. During the siege and shelling of Jerusalem in 1948, hundreds were killed and thousands wounded, but those very strong stones cladding the homes of the city, which then had about 100,000 Jewish residents, saved tens of thousands from death and many more from injury. Thank God for putting into that non-Jewish official's mind the need to clad Jerusalem's houses in Jerusalem stone; he thus both added to the nine measures of beauty bestowed upon Jerusalem, which endure to this day, and saved many lives.

But the greatest hope of all is the fulfillment of Ezekiel's prophecy of the 'heart of stone', 'I will give you a new heart and put a new spirit within you; I will remove the heart of stone from your flesh and give you a heart of flesh' (Ezekiel 36:26)-transforming an unfeeling, stubborn heart into a sensitive and attentive one. May it be so.

These words are dedicated to the memory of my father and teacher, Reb Asher, of blessed memory, son of Reb Shalom, may God avenge his blood; the anniversary of my father's passing falls this week.

The author is the CEO of Tzifha International Real Estate.