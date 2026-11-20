ד”ר חנה קטן בשיחה עם אפרת קווין

Efrat Quinn, 23, a mother of two young children, lives with her family part-time at Or Binyamin, a new settlement site in Wadi Zarqa in the Talmonim bloc.

In an interview with Dr. Chana Katan at the Arutz Sheva studio, she describes life on the isolated hilltop without proper water and electricity infrastructure, the challenges of raising children in difficult conditions, and the reasons she chose this particular location.

Efrat and her husband, Yiftach, have known each other since childhood on the kibbutz where they grew up. They married at 18, lived in Safed for a time and later returned to the kibbutz. She says they already knew then that they wanted to help establish new farms and settlement sites.

They initially helped establish a site near Nahliel, where they lived for about a year and a half. Once it was established and more families had joined, Yiftach began looking for their next destination.

That brought them to Or Binyamin, a new settlement site in Wadi Zarqa, between Neve Tzuf and Nahliel. Efrat describes an area rich in springs, natural seeps and ancient caves. She says the settlers have so far located about seven or eight water sources and continue to discover more.

According to Efrat, the presence in the area has also changed since the settlers arrived. She said Arab families who had lived near the springs and used them gradually left, she maintains without direct confrontation, and that many Jewish hikers now visit the area.

Life on the hilltop itself is far removed from ordinary living conditions. Seven teenage boys aged 16 to 18, most from the Talmonim bloc, stay in a single building that is neither rainproof nor insulated against heat and cold.

When Efrat and Yiftach arrive with their children, the boys move into a tent to sleep, and the family uses a room in the building.

Reaching the site is also difficult. The access road is mainly suitable for off-road vehicles, and Efrat estimates that making it more accessible would cost hundreds of thousands of shekels.

For now, there are far more urgent needs: waterproofing the building ahead of winter, additional sleeping quarters, winter gear, coats, shoes and heating equipment. Efrat said, "Electricity for heating would be a bonus", explaining that even basic water and electricity supplies are not yet properly arranged. Nevertheless, she speaks of these needs as part of the work required to maintain a presence at the site.

The challenges become particularly complex on Shabbat, when the family arrives with both children. Efrat says that before each Shabbat, she assesses whether conditions are suitable, whether the children are healthy and whether they can cope with the weather and the distance from other communities. There is no synagogue or regular prayer quorum at the site, nor are there neighbors available to help.

Asked why she continues to live in such conditions, Efrat returns to her encounters with hikers. She describes older visitors arriving at the springs with their children and grandchildren, moved to return to places they knew in the past and eager to show the younger generation the landscapes of their childhood.

She said, "People in their forties and fifties talk about how much they have missed this place, and how moving it is to be able to return with their children and grandchildren and show them the places they grew up in".