It seems obvious that angels don't need to ascend or descend on ladders; they can reach places in any way they want. Why then was a ladder part of Jacob’s dream?

That question may be answered based on a well-known parable. A king asks his servants to dislodge a mountain of sand into the sea. His servants begin, but only one continues on due to the difficulty. Finally, the last servant’s shovel hits a rock. He pushes against the rock with all his might, and the rest of the sand collapses into the sea.

This last servant didn't abandon his mission, and by exerting all his strength, the impossible became possible.

So to in this world, we must exert all our strength, and then G-d completes the process.