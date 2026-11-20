A plan to build a new city in western Samaria, east of Rosh HaAyin and near Route 5, has been advanced over the past two years in cooperation with the Israel Land Authority and the Finance Ministry.

The city, expected to be named "Rosh HaAyin East" or "Shira", is planned to cover approximately 16,000 dunams and include some 60,000 housing units, accommodating more than 200,000 residents.

The council says the plan was approved by the Security Cabinet in December 2025. The Interior Ministry subsequently assigned the city a locality code, and its municipal boundaries were established.

The city is planned for an area between Rosh HaAyin and the western Samaria communities of Leshem, Peduel and Bruchin. Preliminary plans include high-density housing alongside detached homes, similar to cities in the Gush Dan area. The city is intended for a mixed population of religious and secular residents.

The city's establishment is part of the "One Million in Samaria" plan, which promotes the development of communities and new cities, railway lines, hospitals and industrial zones. The council estimates that developing land in Area C designated as state land would allow for up to 1.2 million additional residents. It says incorporating survey lands could increase the potential population capacity within the council's jurisdiction to approximately two million.

The council also attributes security significance to the plan, arguing that the city would create a contiguous band of communities linking Samaria with central Israel and help protect communities in Gush Dan. Among other issues, the council points to smuggling, the passage of people entering Israel illegally and waste burning in the area where the city is planned.

Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan said, "This is a security and strategic move of the highest order for the State of Israel. Zionism and building the land will bring security. The city will form a significant defensive belt for the cities of Gush Dan against an October 7-style scenario originating from the Palestinian Authority, on the path to one million residents in Samaria".

Rosh HaAyin Mayor Raz Sagi also expressed support for the plan. During a tour of the area about a year ago, he said, "Orderly, regulated settlement under Israeli sovereignty will form an essential line of defense. A permanent presence, infrastructure, a security apparatus and an active Jewish-Israeli living environment will create real security for the residents of Rosh HaAyin".

As part of efforts to advance the plan, the Lerner family established the "Shir David" farm in the area in memory of soldier David Libi, who fell in the Gaza Strip during the war.