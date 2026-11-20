Elizabeth A. Berney co-authored this article.

(JNS) At the annual banquet of the Hamas-tied Council of American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) New Jersey chapter on Nov. 14, CAIR-NJ executive director Selaedin Maksut celebrated that CAIR “successfully" defeated efforts to have the New Jersey legislature adopt the reasonable International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s (IHRA) working definition of antisemitism. He crowed that it was a victory for “free speech."

Maksut said: “[W]ith our unwavering support for the New Jersey Muslim community and through it, we have witnessed true successes for our people. After seven years of persistent work, we successfully defeated the IHRA bill in Trenton. That victory protects the free speech of teachers, educators, students and employees, allowing them to speak without fear of termination or smears."

Yet at the same time, CAIR and CAIR-NJ have been hypocritically pushing for the New Jersey state legislature to adopt a bill that would codify an extremely broad definition of “Islamophobia"; require civil, discrimination and criminal cases to utilize that unreasonably broad definition; and really impair free speech.

CAIR’s New Jersey “Islamophobia" bill contains a misleading “finding" and declaration that “Muslims are among the most likely of all minority groups to be victimized by incidents of hate."

In fact, Jews are by far the “most likely" victim of religion-based hate. FBI data for the most recent three years (2023-25) found that Jews were the targets in 63% to 70% of religion-based hate-crime incidents, whereas Muslims were the targets in only 8% to 9% of religion-based incidents.

In other words, Jews are seven to nine times as likely as Muslims to be the targets of hate crimes.

Moreover, the FBI data shows that, in addition to the large number of antisemitic incidents, there are also many more anti-black, anti-white, anti-LGBTQ, anti-Hispanic and anti-Asian incidents than the small number of anti-Muslim incidents.

The New Jersey bill’s definition of “Islamophobia" is extraordinarily far-reaching. It even includes “severe disparagement towards Muslim persons or their culture"; “hostility and fear of Islam"; and “claims of a demographic threat posed by Muslims or of a Muslim takeover."

As The Washington Examiner pointed out, New Jersey’s “Islamophobia" bill is “a blasphemy law in disguise."

By contrast, the IHRA definition contains no provisions regarding the disparagement of Jewish culture, hostility or fear of Judaism, or claims of demographic threats.

New Jersey Republican Assemblyman Paul Kanitra’s recent post objecting to the “Islamophobia" bill pointed out that the bill’s uniquely broad “Islamophobia" definitions could encompass speaking or providing facts about:

Muslim population growth (including Pew projections that Muslims will roughly double by 2050); classic Islamic doctrine calling for Muslim political supremacy over non-Muslims; requirements for women to cover themselves; Muhammad’s marriage to a 6-year-old and consummation of the marriage at age 9; Quranic verses condemning homosexuality; and Islamic requirements that Jews and Christians must submit to Muslims and pay jizya taxes.

Alarmingly, as Kanitra explained, such statements could land New Jersey residents in jail or be used as evidence of discrimination.

Many more statements could violate the broad New Jersey bill’s Islamophobia definition. For instance, complaining that one’s sleep is constantly interrupted by a muezzin’s call to Islamic prayer that is being broadcast throughout the neighborhood at an ear-damaging 150 decibels at 5 a.m. or speaking about Muslim women being subjected to FGM (female genital mutilation) could be considered to disparage Muslim culture, and hence be “Islamophobic."

And discussing numerous terror attacks perpetrated by Muslims-or provisions in the Hamas covenant, Muslim hadiths and imams’ speeches calling for the murder of every Jew-could invoke the New Jersey bill’s “fear of Islam" definition.

Speech about Muslim perpetrators of hate crimes against Jews, Christians and others would be chilled.

It would become risky to mention Muslim terrorists flying planes into the World Trade Center on 9/11; Boston Marathon bombing; mass shooting in San Bernardino, Calif.; Orlando Pulse Nightclub mass shooting; New York City bike path truck ramming attack; bludgeoning murder of Paul Kessler in California; vicious Muslim gang beating of Joey Borgen in New York City; New Orleans truck and shooting mass terror attack on New Year’s Day 2025; Madrid train bombings; London bombings; London Underground and bus bombings; Paris bombings and mass shootings; Lyon bakery bombing; Brussels airport and metro bombings; a truck-ramming attack in Nice, France; the concert bombing in Manchester, England; Mumbai train bombings; Delhi exploding car attack; the Oct. 7 massacre; and more.

The Amcha Initiative database contains 12,800 incidents of antisemitism on U.S. college campuses in the past decade, overwhelmingly perpetrated by Islamic groups such as Students for Justice in Palestine, and its members and allies.

And that brings us to the real definition of a “phobia."

A phobia is an intense irrational fear. Given the enormous number of terror attacks perpetrated by Muslims in the name of Islam, the cries on campuses and in the streets to “globalize the intifada" and genocidal hadiths, is it irrational to fear Islam? The term “Islamophobia" itself is a misnomer.

New Jersey residents should strongly urge their legislators to reject the dangerous, hypocritical Islamophobia bill.

Lawmakers can be reached by clicking on particular districts on the New Jersey Legislature website.

Morton A. Klein is the national president of the Zionist Organization of America (ZOA).

Elizabeth A. Berney, an attorney, is director of research and special projects at the Zionist Organization of America (ZOA). The author’s title is for identification purposes only. The views expressed here are the author’s own.