An elderly man was found dead Friday morning following an apartment fire in Rosh Pina. His wife suffered moderate injuries from smoke inhalation and was evacuated to Ziv Medical Center in Safed.

Five firefighting crews from the Galilee-Golan station responded to the blaze, entering the burning apartment to search for trapped residents. During the operation, firefighters located the elderly couple and brought them outside.

Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency medical technician Yedidya Halevi said, "When we arrived, we joined the firefighters, who had rescued a woman around 80 years old from the apartment. She was in moderate condition, suffering from smoke inhalation."

"A man around 80 years old was also brought out unconscious, without a pulse and not breathing. We performed medical examinations, but unfortunately, his injuries were too severe, and we had to pronounce him dead at the scene."

The incident came just hours after another serious fire in northern Israel. Seven people were injured overnight when a blaze broke out in a three-story residential building in Majd al-Krum, near Karmiel. One person was seriously injured, another sustained moderate injuries, and five others were lightly injured.

Senior fire officer Lior Elmakayes, who commanded the operation, said, "When we arrived, we found a three-story building engulfed in flames, with people trapped on the roof. Firefighters moved quickly to rescue them while battling intense flames and heavy smoke."

"At the same time, crews worked to contain the fire and searched every floor to ensure no one else was trapped."

According to medical officials, all seven injured individuals were evacuated for medical treatment.