רגאיי הבטלן - קובי רכט (1982)

Israeli musician, singer, composer, and arranger Kobi Recht passed away on Thursday evening at the age of 79 following a prolonged illness.

Recht, who spent more than six decades in Israel's music and entertainment industry, contributed to the creation of songs, albums, musicals, and films.

The Israeli Artists Association (EMI) paid tribute to him, saying, "With great sorrow and pain, we bid farewell to our friend, singer, songwriter, composer, and arranger Kobi Recht, a prominent figure in Israeli music who left a lasting mark on the soundtrack of our lives."

The association added, "Kobi Recht was a versatile artist with a distinctive voice, a man of creativity and musical freedom who was ahead of his time and never afraid to experiment, innovate, and push boundaries."

"With his passing, we have lost not only a unique voice and a talented artist, but also an important chapter in the development of Israeli music," the association said.

Recht was born in 1947 and began performing in theater as a child. At the age of 13, he appeared in a production at the Habima National Theatre. Three years later, he founded the rock-and-roll group "Kobi Recht and the Planets," one of the first bands of its kind in Israel.

During his military service, Recht performed with the IDF Central Command Entertainment Troupe, gaining recognition in part for his participation in the song "Ammunition Hill" ("Givat Hatachmoshet"). His voice can be heard narrating one of the firsthand accounts of soldiers who fought in the battle.

In the early 1970s, Recht teamed up with composer Kobi Oshrat to form the duo "Kubiot." They were later joined by Hanan Yovel, and together the three formed the group "Shovevei Zion," which released an album in 1971.

Recht appeared in Avi Nesher's 1978 film "The Band" ("HaLahaka"). In 1983, he released his solo album "Mistovevet Shmua" ("Rumor Has It"), which featured the hit song "Reggae Habatlan" ("The Slacker's Reggae").

Recht remained musically active in recent decades. In 2013, he reunited with Kobi Oshrat, and the two released the album "Dvarim Hishtanu" ("Things Have Changed"). The Shovevei Zion trio also reunited for a concert tour in later years.