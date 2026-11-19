An exhibition highlighting the experiences of Holocaust survivors and the people who helped rescue Jews during World War II opened Wednesday (November 18) at Chipping Barnet Library in London.

Titled "Between Life and Death: Stories of Rescue during the Holocaust", the exhibition explores personal accounts from 15 European countries, documenting acts of courage, survival, and humanitarian assistance during Nazi persecution, according to The Jewish News.

Among those attending the opening was Lady Milena Grenfell-Baines, a Holocaust survivor who escaped Nazi-occupied Czechoslovakia through the Kindertransport rescue operation organized by Sir Nicholas Winton.

Grenfell-Baines was nine years old when she and her sister, Eva Paddock, boarded a train on July 31, 1939, seeking safety in Britain. She carried an autograph book given to her by her grandfather before their departure.

Although their parents survived the Holocaust, their grandparents and several other relatives were murdered by the Nazis. Both sisters' experiences are presented in the exhibition.

The displays also recognize individuals who helped Jews escape persecution, including two British sisters known as the Cook sisters.

The women, who shared a passion for opera, secretly transported valuables belonging to Jewish refugees across international borders and subsequently helped them establish new lives in Britain.

In recognition of their rescue efforts, Yad Vashem designated the sisters Righteous Among the Nations in 1964.

Another section focuses on diplomats who exploited their official positions to protect Jews and others threatened by Nazi persecution.

The exhibition was developed by the European Network Remembrance and Solidarity (ENRS), together with the POLIN Museum of the History of Polish Jews and the Silent Heroes Memorial Centre.

Representatives of Barnet Council and local cultural organizations participated in the opening ceremony.

ENRS Director Rafał Rogulski emphasized that the project seeks not only to preserve historical memory but also to encourage responsible decisions, stronger institutions, and greater humanity.

The traveling exhibition has already appeared at more than 30 locations across Europe, Asia, and North America, including United Nations headquarters in New York.