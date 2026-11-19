Kvutzat Yavne Food Products announced today (Thursday) a voluntary recall of cucumbers in brine following a consumer complaint about a metallic foreign object found in a single product.

According to the company's announcement, issued through the Health Ministry, the decision was made out of a commitment to consumer safety and in coordination with the ministry's Central District Food Service.

The recalled product is Kvutzat Yavne large cucumbers in brine, size 7-9, with barcode 7290002057352, production code 26-142, manufactured between 11:00 and 13:00, and a best-before date of May 2029. The manufacturer is Kvutzat Yavne Food Products.

Consumers who purchased a product matching these details are asked not to consume it and to contact the company's customer service department.

The company said it had begun removing the affected products from distribution channels in coordination with the Health Ministry.

The company said, "We apologize for the inconvenience and thank the public for its cooperation".