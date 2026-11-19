הרב ישי סמואל רב המושב יונתן ור"מ בישיבת הגולן

Rabbi Yishai Samuel, rabbi of Moshav Yonatan, a teacher at Yeshivat HaGolan and head of the Golan's kashrut department, joined a podcast at the Israel National News studio to discuss challenges facing Israel's kosher certification system, complex questions of Jewish law and the exceptional efforts of the Of HaGalil poultry slaughterhouse during the war.

During the conversation, Rabbi Samuel said the slaughterhouse in Kiryat Shmona continued operating even when the city's residents had been evacuated and it was under constant fire.

He said, "One of the wonderful and remarkable things is that the Of HaGalil slaughterhouse in Kiryat Shmona did not stop working for a single day". He added, "Sometimes we had to stop the slaughtering, go into protected spaces and return". He said the credit belonged first and foremost to the employees who came to work despite the danger, adding, "Imagine going to work when you don't know, when you're coming from far away and going to work, entering what is called the heart of the fire".

Rabbi Samuel also discussed public confidence in kosher certification at length. He said the overall state of Israel's kashrut system was reasonable, but many areas needed improvement, chief among them the employment conditions of kosher supervisors.

One of the most complex aspects of his work is supervising wineries in the Golan Heights. Rabbi Samuel serves as the rabbinic authority for eight large wineries and several smaller ones, explaining that ensuring wine is kosher begins long before the grapes reach the production facility. Supervision is required in the vineyard itself to ensure compliance with the prohibition on orlah, fruit grown during a tree's first three years, and to address concerns about prohibited mixed planting in vineyards; later, questions of Jewish law arise regarding the workers' identities and who may handle the wine.

He described wineries seeking kosher certification after years of producing wine without it. In such cases, he said, wine already produced cannot be made kosher retroactively, but there is also no justification for requiring winery owners to destroy valuable inventory. The solution he described is a clear separation between the old wine and the new kosher production, using separate brands and sometimes even separate wineries.

Another issue he dealt with reached the Supreme Court. Rabbi Samuel described a restaurant that sought kosher certification despite planning to operate on Shabbat; its owners pointed to another business that had received certification despite operating on Shabbat and argued that they should be treated equally. Rabbi Samuel presented the Chief Rabbinate's position that a restaurant open on Shabbat should not receive kosher certification, and the court accepted that position.

However, he recalled an exceptional case from the past: a snack bar at a water slide park in the Golan that operated on Shabbat and received kosher certification at the direction of Rabbi Mordechai Eliyahu. He said the cooking and frying utensils were kept entirely separate for Shabbat, enabling the many visitors to the site to enjoy kosher food on weekdays. Rabbi Samuel stressed that these were special circumstances, unlike those of an ordinary restaurant.

At the Of HaGalil slaughterhouse, too, he seeks to challenge the assumption that large-scale slaughter necessarily compromises the standard of supervision. He said the key is having enough ritual slaughterers and inspectors, adhering to procedures and being able to slow the pace of work when necessary. He noted that the slaughterhouse does not pay ritual slaughterers according to the number of birds they slaughter, to avoid creating an incentive for speed at the expense of inspections.

Behind his professional involvement in kashrut is a family story as well. Rabbi Samuel's father, Rabbi Aharon Elchanan Samuel, arrived in Israel as a Holocaust refugee at the age of 12, while his grandfather, who served as a rabbi in Norway, was murdered in the Holocaust. Rabbi Samuel said his father received his Torah education in Israel and became known for his precision in study, language and Torah reading; he also contributed to the Rinat Yisrael prayer book.

Another significant figure in his life was his father-in-law, Rabbi Yehezkel Daum, rabbi of Moshav Ramat Magshimim and of Tnuva, who introduced him to the field of kashrut. Rabbi Samuel recalled getting up at four in the morning, cycling from Haspin to Ramat Magshimim and studying with Rabbi Daum before morning prayers. Their Torah study relationship later became a family connection after Rabbi Daum arranged the match between him and his daughter.

Alongside his rabbinic and kashrut work, Rabbi Samuel continues to teach at Yeshivat HaGolan, where he began as a student more than four decades ago. He also spoke about the Jewish law question-and-answer groups he established at his son's suggestion. The groups, which now have more than 1,000 participants, allow members of the public to submit questions and receive answers from several rabbis.

He said, "It is very, very heartwarming to see that people care about Jewish law and ask questions". In addition to providing prompt answers on matters of Jewish law, the groups allow him and other rabbis to maintain regular contact with former students, their families and a broad range of people seeking guidance.