Six people were arrested on suspicion of antiquities theft and damaging an archaeological site after allegedly attempting to conceal an illegal excavation in the Judean Hills by staging a picnic beside a bonfire.

According to the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA), inspectors caught the suspects last weekend at Horvat Adash, near Mevo Beitar.

Some suspects were allegedly digging inside an ancient water cistern approximately nine meters below ground, while others remained near a bonfire, apparently attempting to disguise their activities as an ordinary outdoor gathering.

The group had brought extensive excavation equipment, including a generator, an electric jackhammer, power tools, a long ladder, and lighting equipment.

Inspectors discovered hundreds of pottery fragments, several stone vessels, and part of an ancient vessel featuring an animal-shaped neck dating to the Early Islamic period. Archaeologists believe the cistern was later used as a refuse pit.

The excavation caused extensive damage to the archaeological remains, including the cistern's walls, floor, and ancient plaster layers.

Authorities believe the suspects were searching for hidden treasure.

Dr. Amir Ganor, director of the IAA's Antiquities Looting Prevention Unit, warned that social media stories about buried treasures have encouraged unauthorized excavations by people hoping to become wealthy.

He stressed that such activities destroy archaeological layers and permanently erase valuable historical information.

Horvat Adash contains remains dating from the Second Temple period through the Early Islamic period, including a ritual bath, ancient water systems, and a building later used as a mosque.

All six suspects were taken for police questioning. They are suspected of damaging an antiquities site, an offense punishable by up to five years in prison.

The case will be transferred to prosecutors following the investigation to determine whether indictments will be filed.