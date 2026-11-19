PesukeideZimra, the selection of psalms that introduces the morning prayers, opens with the words, MizmorShir:

מִזְמוֹר שִׁיר חֲנֻכַּת הַבַּיִת לְדָוִד. (תהילים ל:א)

"A melody (mizmor), a song (shir), for the Temple inauguration, to David." (Psalm 30:1)

What is the difference between these two terms, Mizmor and Shir? Why is this phrase so appropriate for our daily introduction to prayer? And how is it connected to the dedication of the Temple?

Engaging Heart and Mind

In his commentary on the Siddur, Rav Kook explains that Mizmor and Shir describe two aspects of our entrance into the world of prayer.

Deep within us lie powerful emotions, hidden beneath the surface of everyday life. When these feelings burst forth, they are not immediately expressed in words. Without thinking, we may find ourselves humming a lively tune. We give voice to our emotions through zemer, through the notes of a melody or wordless tune.

This is Mizmor: the musical outpouring of the soul.

But a melody is only the beginning. A songwriter may discover a melody while playing the piano, but it can take hours or even weeks to find the right words to turn it into a song. The melody gives expression to feelings that have not been articulated in words; the lyrics give those feelings clarity, resonance, and meaning.

That is Shir: words and poetry that articulate the music of the heart.

As our emotions unfold, they engage our powers of reflection and thought. When we join Mizmor and Shir, we bring together our emotional and intellectual faculties. We begin with Mizmor, the spontaneous music of the soul, and elevate it through Shir, clarifying our emotions through thought and language.

When we enter the house of prayer and prepare ourselves to pray, we aspire to the ideal of Mizmor Shir. We seek to engage both heart and mind as we sing the psalms of gratitude and awe.

These two faculties found their fullest expression in the place uniquely suited for spiritual elevation: the Holy Temple in Jerusalem. There, emotion and intellect joined in the highest form of divine service. The ideal of Mizmor Shir is thus especially fitting for a psalm celebrating the Temple’s dedication:

“A mizmor-melody! A shir-song! For the Temple inauguration!"

(Adapted from OlatRe’iyah, vol. I, p. 186)﻿