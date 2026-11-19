Kirsten Schwalbe, Denmark's oldest person at 112, held leadership positions in the country's Nazi Party during World War II, according to archival records uncovered by Danish investigative outlet Frihedsbrevet and cited by The Jewish Chronicle.

Schwalbe recently became the oldest person ever recorded in Denmark, reaching 112 years and 218 days. She and her 104-year-old brother, Bertel, also hold the distinction of being the world's oldest living sibling pair.

Documents from Denmark's National Archives reveal that Schwalbe served as acting group leader of the Danish National Socialist Workers' Party (DNSAP) in Holstebro between August 1943 and July 1944. She simultaneously led its local women's organization.

Her husband served as acting local branch leader from November 1942 until July 1944.

Founded in 1930, the DNSAP modeled itself on Germany's Nazi Party, adopting its antisemitic ideology, swastika symbolism, and Hitler salute. It collaborated with German authorities during Denmark's occupation.

Historian Claus Bundgård Christensen of Roskilde University, who reviewed the documents, described Schwalbe as a prominent local Nazi rather than an ordinary party member.

An earlier investigation by Kristeligt Dagblad established that Schwalbe joined the party in August 1941.

However, Schwalbe previously minimized her involvement, telling broadcaster TV Midtvest that she knew little about the organization and had never been politically interested. She claimed she joined at her husband's suggestion.

The revelations have also raised questions about her biography, We Need Something to Laugh About, published October 8, which omits her Nazi affiliations. Its authors and publisher said they were unaware of her wartime activities. Publisher Gyldendal is considering revisions following further investigation.

On November 16, TV Midtvest suspended coverage of Schwalbe and canceled the final installment of its documentary series about her life, citing her family's concerns that the publicity was affecting her health.