Rani (Ra’anan) Elon, 72, of Kibbutz Tirat Zvi, a veteran educator and Scholar-in-Residence of the Mabua Beit Midrash, died at Emek Medical Center in Afula after fighting for his life for two weeks. He was laid to rest at his kibbutz’s cemetery on Thursday afternoon.

Elon was seriously injured when he apparently jumped in for a swim at the Ein Nezem Spring between Tirat Zvi and Sde Eliyahu.

He was a well-known figure in the Tirat Zvi community and in education, mentoring students and graduates in various educational settings for many years. His family and acquaintances described a man whose curiosity never waned, who devoted his life to learning and building personal connections, and who regarded his large family as one of his greatest sources of happiness.

Rani Elon was born in Kfar Haroeh in the Hefer Valley to Tamar and Natan, who were among the founders of Kibbutz Ein Hanatziv. He joined the Bnei Akiva youth movement as a teenager and, at age 16, met his future wife, Naomi, at one of the movement’s summer camps.

Their meeting at summer camp grew into a lasting relationship, and they married at age 20. In 1980, the couple moved to Kibbutz Tirat Zvi with their two young children. They had seven more children over the years at the kibbutz, and the family grew to include nine children, 44 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Most of the family still lives in Tirat Zvi.

Acquaintances said Elon measured his wealth not in financial terms, but by the family he had built. When speaking about his children, he would say, "I’m a millionaire", and after his grandchildren were born, he would declare with a smile, "I’m a billionaire".

Over the past two decades, he was involved in the Mabua Beit Midrash and the Ein Prat pre-military academy. He initially served as program director and later headed the beit midrash. Even after retiring, he remained engaged in study, continuing to hold one-on-one study sessions with graduates in their homes.

Speaking to ynet, family members paid tribute to him, describing his wide-ranging interests and the relationships he cultivated with his students over the years. They said, "A people person, a man of knowledge, curiosity and endless interests, he did much to establish various pre-military academies so that every graduate of the education system would have a suitable institution".

They added, "Over the past two decades, he worked at and was an integral part of Midreshet Mabua and the Ein Prat pre-military academy. He began as program director, went on to head the beit midrash and, in retirement, remained available for one-on-one study sessions in graduates’ homes, making each person feel they were the dearest and closest to him".

His neighbor, Dalia Yohanan, described Elon’s central role in the community and his ability to form deep personal connections with many people. She said, "We have lost a central figure in our kibbutz and community, a Zionist, a man of values and a patriot, an outstanding educator, a person with an enormous heart who gave to the community and its young people. Countless Israelis walk among us feeling that Rani was their closest and best friend. His ability to open his heart and connect with others was immense".