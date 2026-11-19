Recent archaeological excavations at the Dachau Concentration Camp Memorial Site in southern Germany have uncovered layers of ash containing bone fragments near the former crematorium complex. Researchers believe the fragments are human remains belonging to prisoners whose bodies were burned at the camp.

The excavations were conducted ahead of a planned redesign of the memorial site, under the supervision of the Bavarian State Office for Monument Protection and in cooperation with researchers from the University of Münster.

During the excavations, archaeologists discovered layers of ash, bone fragments, and other burned materials at several locations. Their proximity to the crematorium complex has led researchers to believe they are the remains of prisoners who died at Dachau.

The memorial site's management described the discovery as unexpected and historically significant.

Researchers also uncovered the foundations of at least 35 kennels belonging to an SS guard dog unit established near the crematoria in 1942. The dogs were used to guard and terrorize prisoners.

The excavations further revealed that the same compound housed the crematoria's administrative office, which oversaw the documentation and organization of the burning of bodies, highlighting the connections between the camp's facilities.

Dachau Memorial Site Director Dr. Gabriele Hammermann said the discoveries provide new insight into the operation of the SS dog unit and its relationship with the crematorium complex as part of the camp's system of repression.

Regarding the suspected human remains, Hammermann said memorial officials are consulting organizations representing the victims' groups to determine how the remains should be handled and how those who perished should be commemorated.

Mathias Pfeil, head of the Bavarian State Office for Monument Protection, emphasized the growing importance of archaeological evidence as the number of surviving eyewitnesses to Nazi atrocities continues to decline.

"The ground is becoming the last incorruptible witness to Nazi crimes," he said.

Established near Munich in 1933, Dachau was Nazi Germany's first concentration camp and became a model for other camps. Tens of thousands of prisoners, including Jews and members of other persecuted groups, were held there, with many dying from starvation, disease, forced labor, and abuse.

According to the memorial site, at least 41,500 people were murdered at Dachau and its network of subcamps before the camp's liberation in 1945.