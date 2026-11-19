אף פעם לא מאוחר: בגיל 76 ביקש להניח תפילין, והמשפחה הגשימה לו את החלום

Social media influencer Moran Cohen shared a moving video of her 76-year-old father receiving his first set of tefillin after asking his family to help him begin observing the mitzvah.

His family surprised him at home with the tefillin they had purchased. Visibly moved, he put them on and shed a tear as his family watched.

Speaking to Arutz Sheva-Israel National News, Cohen said: "These are the days of the Messiah. There is no greater joy than this. I prayed for this day, when my father would pray."

In a post accompanying the video, Cohen wrote: "Who said miracles only happen in stories? My father is 76. And this week, for the first time in his life, we had the privilege of buying him tefillin!"

"76 years of life, of following a path, of a journey… and suddenly this moment comes when the soul asks to draw a little closer to our Father in Heaven."

Reflecting on her father's decision, she added: "I look at my father and my heart is simply bursting with emotion. You tell me, aren't these the days of the Messiah?!"

Cohen described the moment as part of a broader trend of Jews reconnecting with their faith.

"A generation in which sons and daughters have the privilege of bringing their parents closer to the Creator. A generation in which Jews rediscover the light that was always within them."

Emphasizing that it is never too late to embrace Jewish observance, she wrote: "Even at 76, you can begin putting on tefillin, and even at 76, you can begin a new chapter with the Creator!"

She offered her father a blessing: "May you merit putting on tefillin for many more years, in health, joy and faith."

Cohen concluded: "How fortunate we are to be Jews! And if this video has reached you, remember: With the Creator, it is never too late. The Jewish soul always knows the way home."