In an interview with Arutz Sheva, Muslim Zionist advocacy activist Sara Zoabi addressed Arab lawmakers' departure from the Knesset plenum during the singing of the national anthem, and Mansour Abbas's decision to remain in the chamber but not sing.

Zoabi began with a reminder, "Knesset members stand in the plenum and pledge allegiance to the State of Israel, saying: 'I pledge to bear allegiance to the State of Israel and faithfully fulfill my mandate in the Knesset'. I don't understand how they pledge allegiance to the State of Israel, disrespect it and leave the chamber when the anthem begins. This is the very same country to which you pledge allegiance... It doesn't add up".

Addressing the argument, also voiced by Jews, that Muslims cannot be expected to sing the words "a Jewish soul yearns", Zoabi said, "I am indeed a proud Israeli Arab Muslim woman, but I see no contradiction between these things. People ask me how, as an Arab Muslim, I can sing 'a Jewish soul yearns', and I ask: What does that have to do with it? Who said I have to be Jewish to love my country and respect the Jewish people and their history? I know exactly what the anthem says and understand every word of it. It speaks of the Jewish dream of being a free people in their own land. So what? Because I am an Arab Muslim, am I not allowed to be moved by that hope?".

Zoabi said, "I sing 'Hatikvah' not because I am Jewish, but out of solidarity with the Jewish people and love for my country, which has protected me and given me security, freedom, rights and equality. As an Arab woman, I can live here with my identity, my religion and my faith. I can speak freely and stand up for my rights. When I sing 'Hatikvah', I am not only honoring the history of the Jewish people, but expressing solidarity with and gratitude to my country, which is my home".

She also said she sees no need to change even a single word or comma in the anthem, "This is Israel's anthem, and I am proud to sing it exactly as it is. I am not asking the Jewish people to change their history and their anthem to fit my identity".

Zoabi said, "I am an Arab and a Muslim, and I respect the fact that this is the nation-state of the Jewish people, who have suffered throughout history". She added, "I have been fortunate to live here in Israel alongside the Jewish people, and I do not take that for granted".

However, Zoabi made clear that she does not demand that anyone be forced to sing the anthem. She understands Arab citizens who feel its words do not represent them, but believes they, too, should respect the state's symbols, particularly Knesset members, who represent the state by virtue of their membership in the Knesset.

She said, "Love of one's country and respect for its symbols should not depend on any other consideration. As an Arab, I am not giving up my language, identity or religion, but I am also unwilling to give up my love for my country and the Jewish people. Some people think that because of my love for Israel and the Jewish people, I am less Arab and less Muslim, and that I am an infidel. Who gave them the right to decide who I am? I do not have to choose between my identity and my love for my country and the Jewish people and my belief in their rights. When I sing 'Hatikvah', I feel pride, belonging and emotion. I do not have to be Jewish to love the Jewish people, and I do not have to change the anthem to feel that I belong to this country. I do not have to apologize for my love for the Jewish people. I sing 'Hatikvah' proudly, with my head held high".

Asked about the consequences of her views, Zoabi said she has paid, and continues to pay, a heavy price in her personal life as well, but preferred not to elaborate.

She said, "I have paid and am still paying a heavy price, including at the hands of those closest to me, but I will not give up on my truth".