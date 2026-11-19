My son and I just returned from a roots trip to Lithuania trying to find the graves of my great grandparents. With help from Hashem, miraculously we were able to find them.

In 1886, Luknik, my father’s family’s shteitl was more than half Jewish. In 1887 massive fires burned 170 Jewish homes. Then there was a false accusation of a kidnapped Christian girl and a subsequent attempted pogrom. There were rumors that Russian military recruiters were on their way looking for young men to take away for 25-year stints in the Russian army.

So, in 1889 with absolutely heart-breaking agony, Etta and Yisrael Ziv sent my teenage grandfather and his two brothers to the US never to see them again. Thank God they did or I would not be here telling this story. A generation later in 1941, their Nazi collaborator neighbors, took the remaining 400 Jewish residents of Luknik to a field and murdered them all.

My mother’s family was from nearby Seduva (pronounced Sheduva). Here, my great grandparents foresaw problems a decade earlier. In the 1880’s they sent their two daughters to England to arranged marriages and then sent their three sons to live with their married sisters before they moved on to the US and South Africa and ultimately Israel. Likewise, in 1941, local Seduva Nazi partisan neighbors, murdered the remaining 800 Jewish neighbors.

Multiply this story times by over a thousand because in 1900 there were over a thousand shteitls dotting the rural, landscape in Lithuania and the surrounding nations. Many were at least half Jewish. Many parents agonized and cried and sent their teenagers away to the US and South Africa and even Israel. They had a sense that things would only get worse. And thank God they sent them.

Of five million Jews in the Pale of Settlement, two and a half million Jews left because they and their parents knew what was happening in front of them and had a strong sense of what was coming. Fast forward a generation to the Nazi occupation and we can see their fears were prophetic. In 1941, all across the Pale of Settlement, non-Jewish neighbors who were Nazi sympathizers, took Jews out to the local fields and forests and murdered them. In Lithuania, the Ashkenazic intellectual and spiritual epi-center, the home of the Vilna Gaon, they murdered 90% of the Jews.

There is a new museum in Seduva, the Lost Shteitl Museum, that is on par with Yad Vashem in telling the tragic story and the disappearance of centuries of Jewish history. It depicts Jewish life in Seduva as representative of the shteitls across the Pale of Settlement. The movies tell the heartbreaking stories; the exodus at the turn of the previous century and the subsequent murder of the remaining Jews a generation later.

Why did some parents send their kids away or leave with their families and others think they could ride it out? The personal calculations for each family were no doubt beyond difficult. There were no cell phones; no call me when you get there.

Today Jews in the diaspora are beginning to face similar fears. Will Europe repeat the same story less than a century later with different villains? Maybe for America, the US Constitution has enough strength to push back against the forces of darkness. Maybe not. We do know that Hasshem wants Jews to live in Eretz Yisrael whenever possible. Much of American and South African Jewry emanates from Lita. May this Jewry, with Hashem’s help, channel the foresight of our grandparents and great grandparents in making the right decisions.

What happened in Lithuania is also a lesson for Lithuanians. They have erected monuments across the nation in many of these shteitls to the former Jewish communities. Yet today’s Lithuanians might consider additional steps in moving forward.

-The Lithuanian birth rate is 1.0 children per couple where 2.1 is needed for replacement. This is demographic suicide. The latest ADL survey is showing that 35% of Lithuanians hold anti-Semitic views. Parents and grandparents are religious, children are much less so.

Can Lithuanians do a spiritual and political correction in order to MLGA, Make Lithuania Great Again? Judaism believes there are seven basic Noahide laws for all of humanity; e.g., don’t kill, don’t steal, set up courts of justice, etc. The hardest one to adhere to in the west today is sexual morality and building a traditional family.

-A second step would be to support Israel, the homeland of the Jewish people - full stop. Currently, according to the UN Watch Database (updated July 2026), out of 181 Israel-related UNGA resolutions since 2015, Lithuania voted "against" Israel 69% of the time (125 resolutions), abstained 28% of the time (51 resolutions), and voted "for" Israel only 3% of the time (5 resolutions). Yes, there are pressures from the EU and the need for NATO troops to defend against Russia. There does not seem to be an insurmountable political risk in standing with Israel at the UN and against the ICC, and in every other international forum. And why not move the Lithuanian embassy to Jerusalem? Take the risk. You’ll be rewarded.

Diaspora Jews need to channel our great grandmothers and grandfathers’ foresight in keeping an eye out, and consider leaving the diaspora before it is too late. Lithuanians also might want to learn from their past; build traditional families and unequivocally support our Jewish Homeland.

Yehezkel Schiff is a guide and consultant connecting Israel and the US.