President Donald Trump’s Election Day announcement abruptly terminating the U.S.-Israel military assistance agreement by the end of 2026 has triggered a profound financial and strategic reckoning in Jerusalem. Despite President Trump’s assertion that the move was mutually agreed upon months in advance, recent revelations before the Knesset paint a different picture.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel’s defense and financial establishments, although planning a reduction of military dependence over a period of time, were clearly caught off guard by what amounts to a sudden, unilateral, last-minute political maneuver by Washington to appease domestic isolationist voters during the U.S. midterm elections.

According to a November 17, 2026 report by Asaf Zagrizak in Globes, representatives from the Ministry of Finance’s Budget Division revealed to the Knesset that Israel’s defense establishment had already locked into $31 billion in U.S. defense procurement commitments, operating on the assumption that American aid would continue beyond the current Memorandum of Understanding (which provides $3.8 billion annually through 2028). Key takeaways from the Globes report include:

Severe Fiscal Impact: Cutting off the aid immediately creates a shortfall equivalent to roughly 0.5% of Israel’s GDP, or the fiscal equivalent of a 1.5% hike in Value Added Tax (VAT).

Cutting off the aid immediately creates a shortfall equivalent to roughly 0.5% of Israel’s GDP, or the fiscal equivalent of a 1.5% hike in Value Added Tax (VAT). Compounding Budgetary Pressures: This unexpected $31 billion gap arrives on top of an existing NIS 161 billion defense budget, an additional NIS 25 billion demand from the defense establishment, and an ongoing 13-year, NIS 350 billion military buildup plan, all while Israel faces a "continuing budget" framework next year that restricts monthly spending.

This unexpected $31 billion gap arrives on top of an existing NIS 161 billion defense budget, an additional NIS 25 billion demand from the defense establishment, and an ongoing 13-year, NIS 350 billion military buildup plan, all while Israel faces a "continuing budget" framework next year that restricts monthly spending. Painful Domestic Choices: Without U.S. funds, the Israeli government faces the choice of raising taxes, slashing budgets for civilian ministries, reprioritizing internal defense spending, or taking on higher national debt-a path that Treasury officials say would depress the Israeli standard of living over the long term.

Without U.S. funds, the Israeli government faces the choice of raising taxes, slashing budgets for civilian ministries, reprioritizing internal defense spending, or taking on higher national debt-a path that Treasury officials say would depress the Israeli standard of living over the long term. Potential Silver Lining: Because the existing agreement mandates spending aid dollars exclusively in the United States, shedding those restrictions could allow Israel to secure more competitive pricing and flexible terms elsewhere.

While transitioning toward complete military-industrial self-sufficiency is now an existential imperative, building up indigenous research, development, and manufacturing capacity will inevitably take years. To bridge this dangerous vulnerability gap-and to establish a sustainable, independent military posture for the decades ahead-Israel must adopt an audacious, comprehensive overhaul of both its strategic doctrine and its force structure:

Strategic Doctrine and Deterrence

1. Adopt an Israeli "New Look" Deterrence Policy: Just as President Dwight D. Eisenhower’s 1950s "New Look" doctrine relied on the threat of massive nuclear retaliation to deter Soviet aggression while the West rebuilt its conventional forces, Israel must lean more explicitly on its strategic deterrent. By lowering the threshold of ambiguity and signaling an uncompromising willingness to employ overwhelming strategic retaliation against existential threats, Israel can buy itself the vital years needed to construct an independent conventional military machine.

2. Embrace Preemption, Decisive Victory, and Territorial Annexation: Strategically, Israel must abandon the cycle of inconclusive rounds of fighting and fragile ceasefires that merely allow adversaries to regroup and rearm. Doctrine should center on preemptive or preventive strikes designed to decisively annihilate enemy military capabilities, coupled with the permanent annexation of seized enemy territory as a fundamental strategic objective and deterrent penalty.

Air Power, Deep Strike, and Directed Energy

3. Offset Fifth- and Sixth-Generation Fighter Gaps with Advanced Missiles: Because acquiring additional manned fifth- and sixth-generation stealth fighters from the U.S. may become financially or politically untenable, Israel must expand its long-range strike capabilities through intermediate-range ballistic missiles (IRBMs) equipped with maneuvering warheads, hypersonic glide vehicles (HGVs), and hypersonic cruise missiles. These systems can penetrate advanced enemy air defenses at a fraction of the lifecycle cost of manned stealth aircraft.

4. Prioritize Tactical Unmanned Combat Aviation and Signature Reduction: To relieve pressure on its relatively small fleet of manned F-35I stealth fighters, Israel’s aerospace industry should fast-track the development of medium unmanned fighter-bombers capable of carrying ballistic and cruise missiles, paired with stealthy Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) "loyal wingmen." Simultaneously, applying indigenously produced radar-absorbent coatings to existing F-15I and F-16I fleets will significantly reduce their radar cross-sections and extend their operational relevance.

5. Develop Stealth Flying-Wing Strategic Platforms and Airborne Directed-Energy Defenses: To project long-range power independently, Israel must develop an unmanned flying-wing aerial tanker and a flying-wing strategic bomber, both outfitted with indigenous stealth coatings and integrated self-defense suites. Concurrently, the defense industry must fast-track the development and installation of airborne high-energy laser and High-Power Microwave (HPM) defensive systems across as many manned and unmanned aircraft as possible to provide vital protection against incoming missiles and drone threats.

Ground Forces and Urban Warfare

6. Shift Close Air Support to Massed Ground Fires and Heavy Drones: Relying on expensive fighter jets for routine close air support is fiscally unsustainable without American subsidies. Israel should dramatically expand its ground-based firepower by fielding larger numbers of battlefield rocket batteries-including heavy thermobaric systems akin to the TOS-1-alongside heavy tactical drone bombers and long-range tube artillery firing precision-guided munitions.

7. Modernize Heavy Armor for Lethality, Survivability, and Manpower Efficiency: Ground forces must be optimized for maximum firepower and survivability with minimal personnel risk. All Main Battle Tanks (MBTs) should be retrofitted with automatic loading systems to reduce crew sizes, and every tank must be outfitted with anti-drone cages alongside roof-mounted 30mm anti-drone autocannons to neutralize top-attack loitering munitions and FPV threats. Simultaneously, the entire fleet of Namer heavy armored infantry fighting vehicles should be upgraded with unmanned turrets armed with 50mm autocannons and boxed Spike NLOS anti-tank missiles.

8. Overhaul Urban Warfare Tactics: Israel can no longer afford the attritional human and material costs of clearing dense, enemy-held urban labyrinths block by block. Tactical doctrine must shift toward pulverizing fortified enemy urban strongholds from a distance with overwhelming firepower and bypassing them entirely rather than getting bogged down in protracted, close-quarters urban combat.

Counter-Drone Architecture and Border Defense

9. Embed Integral Counter-Drone Defenses Across All Units: Given the ubiquity of loitering munitions and FPV drones on the modern battlefield, anti-drone protection cannot remain a specialized theater-level asset. Multi-functional counter-UAS systems-combining electronic warfare, kinetic interceptors, and directed energy-must be integrated directly into every maneuver and logistical unit.

10. Construct Fortified Anti-Drone Defense Lines Along Vulnerable Frontiers: Beyond tactical unit protection, Israel must erect permanent, multi-layered anti-drone defense lines along its long, exposed borders-particularly the Sinai and Jordanian frontiers. These continuous aerial barriers should integrate persistent low-altitude radar and electro-optical sensor grids, high-power electronic warfare jamming corridors, automated rapid-fire kinetic turrets, and ground-based high-energy laser systems to intercept weaponized drone swarms and halt illicit aerial smuggling routes before they can penetrate Israeli airspace.

Industrial Sovereignty

11. Appoint a Sovereign Supply Chain Assurance "Czar": Most observers underestimate the staggering complexity of supply chains required for modern weapons systems, where a single hard-to-source imported microchip, specialty alloy, or optical component can halt the deployment or outright prevent the production of an entire missile or sensor platform.

Israel must immediately appoint a dedicated supply chain assurance "czar" vested with broad authority to audit vulnerabilities, stockpile critical raw materials, and build an end-to-end sovereign manufacturing base. True military self-sufficiency is impossible if critical sub-components remain hostage to foreign export licenses; even when Israel enters into licensed co-production agreements with foreign partners, full sovereign control over all vital subsystems and components must be established from the outset.

Finally, an autarkic defense buildup of this magnitude cannot be financed by the Israeli taxpayer alone. To underwrite the massive R&D and production costs of true self-sufficiency, Jerusalem must pair this military transformation with an aggressive defense export strategy and deep co-development partnerships with non-U.S. allies across Europe and Asia.

Washington’s sudden abandonment has delivered a shock, but if met with strategic clarity and industrial resolve, it can mark the beginning of Israel’s true strategic independence.