The Israel Ministry of Defense hosted senior Czech officials this week as part of Prime Minister Andrej Babiš's official visit to Israel, with discussions focusing on strengthening defense cooperation, missile defense systems, and future joint projects.

Czech Defense Minister Jaromír Zůna and Chief of the General Staff of the Czech Armed Forces Lt. Gen. Miroslav Hlaváč met with Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz, who briefed them on the regional security situation and the challenges facing Israel on multiple fronts.

The officials discussed expanding military cooperation between the two countries and strengthening their defense partnership.

Israel Ministry of Defense Director General Maj. Gen. (Res.) Amir Baram also met with the Czech delegation, presenting the Ministry's strategy for what it describes as an "intense security decade."

Baram outlined changes in the strategic environment and emphasized the importance of long-term military force buildup and international defense partnerships. Discussions included potential joint projects in air and missile defense, as well as broader military capabilities.

During the visit, Babiš and his delegation, accompanied by Baram, toured an Arrow missile defense unit and facilities belonging to the Israel Missile Defense Organization (IMDO), part of the Ministry's Directorate of Defense Research and Development (DDR&D).

The organization oversees the development and production of Israel's multi-layered missile defense systems, including Arrow, David's Sling, and Iron Dome.

Additional Israeli officials participating in the meetings included DDR&D head Brig. Gen. (Res.) Dr. Daniel Gold, SIBAT Director Brig. Gen. (Res.) Yair Kulas, Senior Deputy Head of the Political-Military Bureau Ilan Mezushan, and Israel's Ambassador to the Czech Republic Amir Weissbrod.

The Defense Ministry described the Czech Republic as one of Israel's closest European allies, noting its continued support for Israel throughout the war.

The Ministry emphasized that expanding international defense partnerships and defense exports is a central element of its strategy to strengthen the IDF, advance foreign policy objectives, and support Israel's defense industry and economy.

Defense cooperation between the countries already includes major Israeli air defense acquisitions. In 2019, the Czech Republic selected the MMR radar developed by Israel Aerospace Industries' ELTA division, followed by Rafael's SPYDER air defense system in 2021.

Both acquisitions were conducted through government-to-government agreements led by the Israeli Defense Ministry, making the Czech Republic the first NATO member to purchase the systems through comprehensive government-to-government arrangements.