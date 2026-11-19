You land at Ben Gurion, switch off flight mode, and join the airport Wi-Fi. Before opening your banking app, you tap the VPN you installed last month. A small VPN badge or key icon appears at the top of the screen, and you carry on, reassured.

That badge tells you the app has made a connection. It doesn't tell you whether all of your traffic is actually going through it, or whether the service itself deserves your trust. For families who split their time between Israel and abroad, students on exchange and anyone who works from airports, hotels, and relatives' living rooms, both questions are worth answering.

You can run a few useful checks in about ten minutes, with no technical background. They can spot common problems, though they cannot certify a provider as trustworthy.

Why "connected" isn't the whole story

A VPN sends the traffic it covers through an encrypted connection to its server. This helps hide destinations from the local network. HTTPS already protects the contents of most website connections; a VPN adds privacy for traffic routed through its tunnel.

But not every service is built to the same standard, and settings on your phone or laptop can quietly send some requests outside the tunnel. If you've installed a free VPN, it's especially worth a quick check, simply because free services vary so widely in how they're run and funded. Some are offered by established companies alongside paid plans; others are little more than an app with an unknown owner.

The same applies to paid services after an update or a new phone, when settings can change without you noticing. The first two checks show what your browser connection is doing. The third helps you assess the company handling it.

Check 1: Has your IP address changed?

Your IP address is the number that identifies your connection on the internet. Websites use it to estimate your location, and your internet provider uses it to route your traffic.

Start with the VPN switched off and visit any "what is my IP" page. Note the address and location it shows: usually your provider and roughly where you are. Then switch the VPN on, reload the page, and compare.

For a browser routed through the VPN, the address should normally change to a VPN server address. If it stays the same, check whether the browser is excluded by split tunneling, then reconnect and test again. A changed address does not prove that other apps, or every type of connection, use the tunnel.

Don't worry if the location shown is a nearby city rather than the exact one you picked. Location estimates based on IP addresses are often only accurate to the country or region. What matters is that the address is no longer your own provider's.

Check 2: are your lookups leaking?

Your device uses DNS to look up the addresses of websites and other services, a bit like checking a phone book. Those requests can reveal domain names, though not the full pages you read. Cached results mean a fresh lookup is not needed for every visit.

A VPN normally routes DNS requests through its tunnel. If requests instead escape to the local network or your internet provider, they may expose domains even while HTTPS protects page contents. That is the privacy problem a DNS leak check is meant to flag.

To find out, run a DNS leak test while the VPN is connected. The test identifies the DNS resolvers answering requests from that browser. Compare the results with a test made before connecting. Your usual internet provider appearing unexpectedly is a reason to investigate. But a different company name is not automatically a leak: VPNs may use third-party infrastructure or support custom DNS.

Browser features such as encrypted DNS can also change which resolver appears. The result alone does not establish the route requests took. Check the VPN's help pages for expected results before changing DNS settings, then test again.

Check 3: what is the app asking for?

Connection tests cannot tell you what a provider logs. Traffic routed through a VPN passes through its servers, so its operator matters. HTTPS still protects encrypted page contents from the VPN provider.

Look at four things:

Permissions. On your phone, check what the app has asked to access. A VPN needs network access. Contacts, photos and messages are not needed for basic VPN routing; question any request for them.

The privacy policy. Look for a plain statement about whether the service records the sites you visit, and what it keeps about your connections, such as times and IP addresses. Vague phrases like "we may collect information to improve our services" deserve a closer look.

Who runs it and how it is paid for. A named company with contact details is the minimum. Free services usually fund themselves through paid upgrades or advertising. If the business model is unclear, look for an explanation before trusting it with your traffic.

Track record. Search the service's name together with words like "breach" or "leak". A provider with a history of incidents, and no clear explanation of how it fixed them, is a poor choice for a service handling your connections.

If a check fails

Don't panic, but don't ignore it either.

If your IP address doesn't change, try reconnecting or picking a different server. If a DNS leak shows up, look for a DNS or leak-protection setting in the app, and check whether your device or browser is set to use its own DNS service. Run the tests again afterwards.

If the app asks for permissions it doesn't need, or you can't find out who operates it, the safest step is to uninstall it and choose a different provider. An unclear operator or unexplained permissions are reasons to choose a better-documented service.

In the meantime, use your phone's mobile data rather than public Wi-Fi for anything sensitive, such as banking, government services or work email.

A habit worth keeping

These checks aren't a one-time task. Run the IP and DNS tests again after an app update, a new phone or a change of network settings, and whenever you're about to rely on the VPN somewhere unfamiliar. Ten minutes at home is a lot easier than wondering, at the gate, whether that little badge really means what you think it does.