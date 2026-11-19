After May, in the event of an unlikely but not impossible victory by Jean-Luc Mélenchon in the French presidential election, Israel could find itself facing the first French head of state to be blacklisted by the Jewish state.

Mélenchon has said he is prepared to deploy French naval vessels to escort flotillas bound for Gaza. He made the announcement at a convention of La France Insoumise in Le Bourget, just outside Paris, where he unveiled the programme with which he intends to win the Élysée. Israel’s ambassador to France, Joshua Zarka, immediately responded: “This is a statement that would have done credit to one of his predecessors in the European fascist movements of the 1930s."

Jerusalem has since barred Mélenchon from entering the country. His response was: “Israel is banning me from entering its territory? I never asked to go there."

Mathilde Panot, an MP from La France Insoumise, has also been barred from Jerusalem. “I’m still trying to figure out what the bad news is. A message to the Israeli authorities: free Palestine!" she said.

In July, while standing outside a Paris courthouse in support of Anasse Kazib, a left-wing activist on trial for condoning terrorism after expressing support for the October 7 attacks against Israel, Mélenchon said: “It is stupid to think that there are people among us who rejoice in terrorism, assuming that the acts we are talking about really are terrorism. The question of the form of resistance to oppression is a matter for debate."

Three French survivors of the October 7th Hamas pogrom have filed a complaint against Mélenchon for condoning terrorism. Numerous other French citizens were also murdered by the terrorists from Gaza, from Carmela Dan and her twelve-year-old niece Noya Dan, killed in their home in Kibbutz Nir Oz, to the French citizen victims of the Nova music festival massacre.

According to a new poll conducted by the French polling institute Ifop, 69 per cent of French Jews say they would like to leave the country if Mélenchon were elected president, while 40 per cent say they would definitely leave. A victory for Marine Le Pen, by contrast, would lead 31 per cent of French Jews to consider leaving. Sociologist Guillaume Erner has even calculated the date on which the last Jew will leave France: “See you in 2086. I will be the last Jew to turn out the lights."

Perhaps it will happen much sooner if the French tribune of Hamas, Moscow and Tehran makes it into the Élysée.

Mélenchon is not the first European left-wing leader to be barred from entering the Jewish state.

In September, Jerusalem issued an entry ban against former British Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, who has since returned to Westminster as an independent MP for Gaza.

Last month, Israel barred Zack Polanski, leader of the British Green Party, after he endorsed a motion describing Zionism as “a form of racism".

In August, Israel also barred Jonas Sjöstedt and Hanna Gedin, Members of the European Parliament from Sweden’s Left Party, from entering the country.

Israel should ban all the leaders of Europe’s radical left.

“Free Palestine" is no longer just a declaration of war on Israel. It is a declaration of war on the whole of the West. Or on what remains of it.

And the radical left has chosen to become the handmaiden of those who seek to subjugate it.