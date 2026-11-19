For part I, click here.

As Secretary of State Marco Rubio pointed out in his July 16, 2026, speech to the Ministerial on the Resurgence of Political Terrorism, the new wave of terrorism upon us is made up of "interconnected networks" that "do not recognize our borders." He continued, "They do not believe, in fact, in the nation state itself. They coordinate, they communicate, they travel, they train, and they act together, sharing the same infrastructure, sharing the same enemies, sharing the same mission."

What holds these disparate actors tenuously together is the idea of "intersectionality" - a Marxist catchall phrase for a grand alignment among victims. This perceived sense of victimhood binds together many disparate forces of the Fifth Wave, making for some strange bedfellows such as "Queers for Palestine." Membership in particular groups and adherence to ideological agendas are fluid. Notice how Swedish environmental protester Greta Thunberg transitioned seamlessly from anti-energy to anti-Israel. Property destruction and violent protests in France, Italy, Spain, Albania, and Poland in 2026 have been sparked by different left-wing obsessions.

In their zeal to protect nature, Fifth Wave groups have targeted energy companies and museums, defacing buildings, vandalizing works of art with tomato soup and mashed potatoes, and gluing their hands to paintings. But their zeal for destruction in the name of environmental activism is fickle, as they turned on Tesla when former darling of the Left and environmental savior Elon Musk became a Trump supporter. Soon they were burning dealerships and vandalizing individual vehicles.

What holds these groups and individuals together, aside from a kinship of complaints, is governmental approval and support coinciding with a leftward shift of the Overton Window.

Democrats Applaud the Fifth Wave

During the Third Wave, which Rapoport called the New Left Wave, Republicans and Democrats alike in the U.S. condemned political violence. That has changed.

The most distinctive dimension of the Fifth Wave of terrorism is the degree to which it has been abetted and applauded by Democrats.

Just as 1979 marked the beginning of the Fourth Wave, the annus horribilis 2020 marked the beginning of the Fifth Wave. The networks that Rubio described have been around for some time, and evidence of a Fifth Wave had been growing for years. When Donald Trump entered politics in 2015 and was elected to the presidency in 2016, Democrats took a "by any means necessary" approach to ousting him while either encouraging or overlooking violence.

In March 2020, during oral arguments in a Louisiana abortion case, Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) stirred up the left at a demonstration on the steps of the Supreme Court building, practically inviting an assassination of conservative justices. He shouted: "I want to tell you Gorsuch, I want to tell you Kavanaugh, you have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price. You won't know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions."

Two years later, after a draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade leaked, protesters gathered outside the homes of Supreme Court justices, and Nicholas Roske was arrested near Justice Brett Kavanaugh's home. Roske later pleaded guilty to attempting to assassinate him and was sentenced to just over eight years in prison.

But it was the George Floyd/BLM/Antifa riots in the summer of 2020 that made the Fifth Wave an international one. The surrender of the Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct on May 28, 2020, marks the onset of the Fifth Wave as succinctly as the storming of the Bastille on July 14, 1789, marks the onset of the French Revolution.

Democrats expressed unbridled enthusiasm for the riots that followed George Floyd's death. Then-Senator and soon-to-be Vice President Kamala Harris supported a group called the Minnesota Freedom Fund that paid bail for rioters and looters. On June 1, 2020, she tweeted "If you're able to, chip in now to the @MNFreedomFund to help post bail for those protesting on the ground in Minnesota."

After Joe Biden became president, he too roused the left. His June 2021 "Fact Sheet: National Strategy for Countering Domestic Terrorism" promised to "counter the polarization often fueled by disinformation, misinformation, and dangerous conspiracy theories online, supporting an information environment that fosters healthy democratic discourse." But he did the opposite by turning the forces of government against the opposing party and conservatives in general.

Seeking to distract attention from the violent Left, Biden targeted the Right. In a 2023 speech at Howard University, he called "white supremacy ... the single most dangerous terrorist threat in our homeland," even as left-wing violence was on the rise.

Anti-Border Enforcement

Meanwhile, the Fifth Wave gained momentum. The Democrats' advocacy for open borders, contempt for U.S. immigration laws, and hatred of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) surely inspired many to take action, including Renee Good and Alex Pretti.

On July 4, 2025, a cell of Antifa terrorists led by Benjamin Hanil Song attacked the Prairieland Detention Center in Alvarado, Texas, where Song shot a police officer. Song was convicted of attempted murder and sentenced to 100 years in federal prison; seven others convicted on related charges received 30 to 70 years.

In December 2025, members of a group calling itself the Turtle Island Liberation Front (TILF) were arrested for plotting to carry out a series of New Year's Eve bombings in Southern California targeting ICE agents and two unnamed companies.

Anti-Israel

Just as the riots of 2020 mark the beginning of the Fifth Wave, on October 7, 2023, Hamas provided it with a significant catalyst as the Left shed its pretense of condemning "both sides" and joined forces, at least rhetorically, with Hamas. Their embrace of the "genocide" slur against Israel provided cover for naked antisemitism and violent protests.

The constant call for violence against Israel doubtless inspired former Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL) member Elias Rodriguez, who is charged with murdering two Israeli embassy employees, Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim, outside the Capital Jewish Museum on May 21, 2025. After the shooting, he walked into the museum and, holding a red keffiyeh, told police, "I did it for Palestine, I did it for Gaza." As officers led him away, he shouted "Free Palestine."

On June 1, 2025, Mohamed Sabry Soliman attacked a group of people in Boulder, Colorado, who were demonstrating in support of Israeli hostages. Soliman used a homemade flamethrower and Molotov cocktails against the peaceful protesters while shouting "Free Palestine." Karen Diamond, 82, died of her injuries. One year later, the Boulder Students for Justice in Palestine, a group CU Boulder does not recognize but which nevertheless uses the name "SJP at CU Boulder" in its logo, celebrated the attack.

DSA Politicians, Democrats, and the Future Of The Fifth Wave

The Student Intifada scored its first electoral victory on November 4, 2025, with the election of Zohran Mamdani as mayor of New York City. As an undergraduate, he co-founded the SJP chapter at Bowdoin College. As mayor, he uses the SJP rhetoric to demonize Israel.

As a result of the 2026 midterms, dozens of DSA candidates will soon assume office in 2027.

Janeese Lewis George will become the next mayor of Washington, D.C., and Nithya Raman will become the mayor of Los Angeles.

In the House of Representatives, the DSA boasts numerous electoral victories: Chris Rabb (PA-3), Donavan McKinney (MI-13), Melat Kiros (CO-1), Angela Gonzales-Torres (CA-34), Rashida Tlaib (MI-12), Darializa Avila Chevalier (NY-13), Claire Valdez (NY-7), and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY-14) all won.

Adam Hamawy, the next Representative of New Jersey's 12th Congressional district, was a friend of the Blind Sheikh Omar Abdel Rahman. Hamawy refuses to acknowledge Iran as a threat to the U.S. but, like his fellow leftist Senator-elect Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed, believes that Israel is a threat to the U.S.

Scores of DSA candidates won elections and will soon take over state house seats, city council positions, and school board positions.

Anyone tempted to dismiss the DSA politicians as fringe radicals not in the mainstream of the Democratic party should consider that, upon learning Stephen Miller was taking over for Susie Wiles as Trump's Chief of Staff, Hakeem Jeffries, who is expected to become the next Speaker of the House, tweeted that Miller's "presence in government should be eradicated like a malignant tumor."

Screenshot of House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries' post on X, Nov. 6, 2026.

Comparing a political opponent to a "malignant tumor" that must be "eradicated" is the kind of dehumanizing rhetoric that has become mainstream among Democrats.

Funding

Another important distinction between the Third Wave and the Fifth Wave concerns funding. Fifth Wave members enjoy financial support that actors in the Third Wave could only dream about.

Billionaire George Soros' money pays for protesters. His Open Society Foundations has sent millions of dollars to groups like the Center for Third World Organizing, the Sunrise Movement, the Ruckus Society, and others.

Multi-millionaire Neville Roy Singham, a 72-year-old American who lives in Shanghai, China, with his wife, Code Pink co-founder Jodie Evans, funds a variety of anti-American groups such as the People's Forum, ANSWER Coalition, and the International People's Assembly.

Qatar is also an important source of ideological funding. It has donated billions of dollars to American colleges and universities, promoting anti-Israelism and Islamism, and forcing those schools to agree not to criticize Qatar.

The Student Intifada

In the U.S., academia is the breeding ground for the Fifth Wave. At the college level, the Student Intifada, led by the Students for Justice in Palestine and the Faculty for Justice in Palestine, promotes division and antisemitism, coupled with Marxism. Equally concerning is the same agenda among high school teachers whose hatred was incubated and fed during their college years.

Social media is also a unifying technology among the Student Intifada. Antisemitic streamers like Hasan Piker and his loathsome uncle Cenk Uygur influence untold numbers of ignorant youths, leading them to repeat the demonstrably false nonsensical charge of genocide against Israel and promoting the legitimacy of payback.

The Left-Wing Zeitgeist

Some elements of the Left have always been prone to political violence. Anarchists, Marxists, and others on the left have been responsible for the assassinations of President McKinley, President John F. Kennedy, and Senator Robert F. Kennedy. They have tried to kill President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, President Gerald Ford, and President Donald Trump.

In September 2026, a Center for Strategic Politics poll found that 31% of Democrats would react positively to news of Donald Trump's assassination.

Assassination has become normalized among some, and they are not shy about it. Dave Chappelle, now a comedian in name only, recently told a crowd at Madison Square Garden, "I feel better," after Charlie Kirk's assassination.

After October 7, a group of left-wing TikTokers led by Lynette Adkins and her roughly 175,000 followers made videos showing their admiration for Osama bin Laden's "Letter to America." They found unity in his conspiracy theories about the Jews ruling the world and his contempt for America.

Then-Senator Marco Rubio commented at the time that "after reading Bin Laden's 'Letter to America,' they now understand terrorism as a legitimate method of resistance against 'oppression' and [believe] America deserved to be attacked of[sic] 9/11."

Another disturbing poll, this one conducted by the Buckley Institute, found that 22% of college students believe that "America deserved Sept. 11" while 6% said they were unsure.

Conclusion

With billionaire funding, Democratic support, and the left-wing academic training ground directing the politics and inculcating the ethics of Gen Z and Gen Alpha, the Fifth Wave is off to a monumental start.

As 2026 comes to a close, the future looks bleak. Short of a major reversal, one wonders what the U.S. and the West in general will look like after a generation of the Fifth Wave of international terrorism.

Chief IPT Political Correspondent A.J. Caschetta is a principal lecturer at the Rochester Institute of Technology and a fellow at Campus Watch, a project of the Middle East Forum where he is also a Milstein fellow. This article is reposted from IPT - the Investigative Project on Terrorism.