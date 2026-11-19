The Supreme Court sharply criticized the Knesset and the government on Wednesday over the implementation of a law requiring cameras in geriatric hospitals, after nearly seven years passed without amendments to provisions that proved unworkable in their current form.

The justices ordered the petition filed by the Association of Nursing Homes and Assisted Living Facilities in Israel through attorney Ilan Bombach to be struck out. At the same time, it extended until January 1, 2028, an interim order suspending implementation of the provisions concerning cameras in private spaces. The court also ordered the state and the Knesset to pay the petitioner NIS 20,000 in legal costs.

Justice Barak-Erez wrote in the ruling, "The situation we have reached in considering this petition is exceptional and raises concerns regarding the conduct of the legislative and executive branches. At this stage, there is no longer any dispute that certain aspects of the law as enacted cannot be implemented in its current form."

The Supeme Court was addressing an amendment to the Public Health Ordinance passed in 2019, intended, among other things, to regulate the installation of cameras to protect patients in geriatric hospitals. The law was published in January 2019 and was scheduled to take effect a year later.

In late 2019, ahead of its scheduled entry into force, the Association of Nursing Homes and Assisted Living Facilities filed a petition seeking to postpone implementation for another year. The association did not challenge the legislation itself on constitutional grounds, but cited practical difficulties, including the need for budgetary preparations and technological gaps that it said prevented compliance with the law by the stipulated deadline.

Another problem raised in the petition was the absence of the Knesset Labor, Welfare and Health Committee following the dissolution of the 21st and 22nd Knessets. Without the committee, an order by the health minister postponing the law's entry into force could not be approved, even though the law itself authorized the minister to defer implementation subject to the committee's approval.

At a hearing in January 2020, it emerged that state representatives also acknowledged the difficulties associated with installing cameras in private spaces. With the parties' consent, the court issued an interim order suspending implementation of those provisions and asked the state to submit progress updates.

The difficulties, however, remained unresolved. In the years that followed, the state repeatedly requested extensions, initially because of the COVID-19 pandemic and later because of policy work at the Health Ministry. Various technological solutions were examined, and a public call for proposals was issued to explore ways to implement the law.

Government officials subsequently concluded that a targeted legislative amendment was needed. In November 2024, the state informed the court that the health minister had decided to pursue amendments to the law's requirements concerning filming in private spaces.

However, the legislative process was not completed even after that decision. In an update submitted in July 2026, the state said a draft legislative memorandum was still being worked on by government ministries and requested another six-month extension.

The ruling stated, "What took place here was therefore a case of 'we will legislate and then listen', first, the amendment was enacted, intended to fundamentally change the rules by creating obligations concerning the installation of cameras in nursing homes, and only afterward did it emerge that there were problems with implementation that could not be resolved, at least for now."

The court noted that the state had been given time over the years to address the difficulties, taking into account the exceptional circumstances surrounding the proceedings, including the parliamentary crisis, the COVID-19 pandemic and the war.

Nevertheless, the justices ruled that there was no justification for keeping the petition pending after such a prolonged period.

During the most recent hearings, the state, the petitioning association and the Knesset asked to keep the petition open to allow further reports to the court. Alternatively, the state proposed keeping the interim order in force for another year if the petition was struck out, while the association asked that no expiration date be set for the order. The Knesset maintained that if the petition was struck out, there would be no grounds to keep the order in effect.

The court rejected the request to keep the proceedings open, ruling that once the state had committed to amending the law, there was no longer any need for ongoing judicial oversight of the process. "The state respondents have declared that they are committed to amending the law. There is no need for court oversight of the process."