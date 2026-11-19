The Knesset plenum approved a bill on Wednesday in a preliminary reading that would prohibit interference with the wearing of tefillin in public spaces and educational institutions.

The bill passed with the support of 44 Knesset members and no votes against, as the opposition bloc boycotted Likud-sponsored legislation. Following its approval, the bill will be referred to the Arrangements Committee, which will determine which committee will handle its preparation for the first reading.

The proposed legislation seeks to explicitly guarantee every individual's right to put on tefillin in public spaces, educational institutions, and areas under the jurisdiction of local authorities. It would also establish criminal penalties for anyone who attempts to interfere with that right.

Under the proposed legislation, local authorities would be prohibited from restricting the placement of tefillin stands, provided they do not obstruct passageways or pose a risk to public safety. Educational institutions would also be barred from preventing students or employees from putting on tefillin on school grounds. Violations would constitute a criminal offense punishable by a fine.

Education Minister MK Yoav Kisch welcomed the initiative.

"This is a worthy law, and I support it. We have already addressed this issue in schools through a Director General's circular, and the Education Ministry has taken unprecedented steps to strengthen Jewish identity and the connection to our roots. Something so basic and natural should never have required legislation in the first place," Kisch said.

The explanatory notes accompanying the bill, which was drafted in cooperation with the Yachin Institute and received the support of the haredi factions, emphasize that putting on tefillin is one of the central commandments of Jewish tradition and that the right to observe it is an integral part of freedom of religion and worship.

The bill's sponsors say the legislation is intended to address bureaucratic obstacles and restrictions that have emerged in recent years concerning the establishment of tefillin stands and the public observance of the commandment.

They describe it as another step in a series of legislative initiatives aimed at protecting expressions of Jewish identity in public spaces.