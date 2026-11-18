Nearly two-thirds of the world's Jewish population is expected to live in Israel by 2070, according to a new demographic study published Wednesday by the Pew Research Center.

The study forecasts that Israel will account for 62.5% of world Jewry by 2070, compared with 45.9% in 2020, as the country's Jewish population grows from approximately 6.8 million to 11.1 million.

According to the findings, reported by Jewish News, the global Jewish population is projected to increase by approximately 20%, from 14.78 million in 2020 to 17.75 million in 2070.

The projected growth will be concentrated primarily in Israel, while several major Jewish communities outside the country are expected to experience population declines.

In the United States, the Jewish population is forecast to decrease from 5.73 million to 4.53 million, reducing its share of world Jewry from nearly 39% to approximately 26%.

Europe is expected to experience an even sharper decline, with its Jewish population falling from 1.28 million to approximately 910,000. By 2070, the continent is projected to account for just 5% of the world's Jews, compared with 9% in 2020.

France, currently home to Europe's largest Jewish community, is expected to see its Jewish population drop from approximately 460,000 to 180,000, a decline of more than 60%.

Britain, meanwhile, is projected to overtake France as Europe's largest Jewish community, despite its own Jewish population declining from approximately 300,000 to 280,000.

Canada is expected to become home to the world's third-largest Jewish community, with its population increasing from approximately 350,000 to 500,000. Russia, currently among the ten countries with the largest Jewish populations, is projected to fall out of the top ten.

Researchers attributed the differences primarily to fertility rates and population age.

Jewish women in Israel have an average fertility rate of approximately three children, compared with 1.5 among Jewish women in the United States. Israel's Jewish population is also considerably younger than Jewish communities in North America and Europe.

In Europe, where the median Jewish age was 53 in 2020, population decline is expected to result from deaths exceeding births, alongside emigration.

Despite the projected increase in Jewish numbers worldwide, Jews are expected to represent a smaller proportion of the global population, declining from 0.19% in 2020 to 0.17% in 2070.

The study examines demographic trends across 201 countries and territories, taking into account fertility, mortality, migration and changes in religious identification.

The researchers emphasized that the figures are projections rather than definitive predictions and could be affected by wars, economic developments, epidemics and other major changes.

The study also notes that its estimates are based primarily on religious affiliation and generally exclude people who identify as Jewish solely through cultural, ethnic or family connections.