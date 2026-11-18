Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara is expected to renew proceedings to prosecute MK Tally Gotliv by resubmitting the indictment against her to the Knesset House Committee.

According to a report by Ynet, the move is planned for after the formation of the new government and the reconstitution of the committee, where the majority that enabled Gotliv to retain her immunity in the outgoing Knesset could change.

The proceedings against Gotliv concern her publication of the name of a senior Shin Bet official, the partner of protest activist Shikma Bressler. An indictment was drawn up against her following the disclosure, but in the previous Knesset, Gotliv was granted immunity from prosecution thanks to the coalition's majority on the House Committee.

Now, with the committee's composition expected to change following the formation of the government, its response to the attorney general's request could also change.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir sharply criticized the attorney general's intention to renew the proceedings and announced his full support for Gotliv. He said, "I stand behind MK Tally Gotliv, who courageously stands up to the criminal Gali Baharav-Miara and fights the judicial dictatorship without bowing her head".

He added, "The attorney general's renewed attempt to prosecute MK Tally Gotliv, after the Knesset has already granted her immunity, raises serious questions about the exercise of prosecutorial powers and respect for the Knesset's decisions".

Ben-Gvir continued his personal criticism of Baharav-Miara, accusing her of misusing her authority. He said, "The attorney general is once again exploiting her position and powers without restraint, undermining public trust in the law enforcement system. Knesset members' immunity is not a favor granted by the attorney general, and the Knesset's independence is not subject to her wishes".

He concluded, "This is only the beginning-this is what awaits those on the right. The campaign of persecution and the witch hunt will only intensify. It is no coincidence that Otzma Yehudit is the party that frightens her most. She knows we are determined to secure her dismissal and put an end to the judicial dictatorship. We will not be deterred".