Israeli cybersecurity entrepreneur Nir Zuk, founder of Palo Alto Networks, is expected to invest tens of millions of dollars in digital bank Esh as part of a planned NIS 150 million ($47 million) capital raise, according to a report published by Calcalist.

Zuk, who currently owns 20% of the bank, is expected to provide most of the funding, significantly increasing his stake while reducing the ownership percentages of other shareholders.

The investment comes four months after negotiations for Isracard to acquire Esh ended without an agreement. The proposed transaction, announced in March, valued the bank at NIS 400 million to NIS 500 million ($125 million to $156 million), with an additional investment planned for its technology subsidiary.

According to the report, Esh is also negotiating with institutional investors, including insurance companies, about joining its banking operations. The discussions are based on a valuation of approximately NIS 500 million.

The planned funding round will cover the banking business alone, excluding its separate technology subsidiary. The amount was determined following a request from the Bank of Israel based on Esh's financial and operational plans.

Esh received its banking license in December 2022 and initially intended to launch its services to the general public during the first quarter of 2026. However, the bank has so far operated on a limited basis and has yet to begin full commercial operations.

The bank intends to provide current accounts, loans and other financial services to households and small businesses. Its proposed business model includes returning 50% of the interest income earned on customers' current-account balances to those customers.

Esh's founders, including CEO Yuval Aloni, currently hold a combined 45% stake. Other shareholders include businessman Alon Schein, former Israel Securities Authority chairman Shmuel Hauser and Clal Insurance.

The planned investment comes amid growing competition in Israel's digital banking market. The Bank of Israel recently granted Revolut Israel a conditional banking license, while One Zero, the country's only digital bank operating at scale, is also seeking new investors.

According to Calcalist, One Zero currently serves approximately 200,000 customers, while its controlling shareholder, Amnon Shashua, has explored selling his stake at a valuation of approximately NIS 1.2 billion ($375 million).