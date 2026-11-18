Britain's Chief Rabbi, Sir Ephraim Mirvis, has been named senior vice president of the World Jewish Congress (WJC), an international organization representing Jewish communities in more than 100 countries.

The appointment, reported by The Jewish Chronicle, came at the recommendation of WJC President Ronald Lauder, who praised Mirvis for his leadership and extensive experience. Mirvis will also serve on the organization's Executive Committee.

His new responsibilities will include advocating for Jewish interests with international leaders, addressing antisemitism, supporting Jewish communities worldwide and fostering dialogue between religious groups.

"I have long admired the historic accomplishments of the World Jewish Congress, and it is a tremendous privilege to join this distinguished organization," Mirvis said. "I look forward to working alongside its leadership and representatives of the Jewish communities around the world to strengthen Jewish life, deepen interfaith understanding, and address the challenges facing the Jewish people."

Mirvis, 70, has held the position of Britain's chief rabbi since 2013. Originally from South Africa, he received rabbinical ordination in Jerusalem and previously served as chief rabbi of Ireland.

In 2023, he received a knighthood in recognition of his contributions to Jewish communal life, education and interfaith relations.