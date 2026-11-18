Senior religious-Zionist rabbis appealed today (Wednesday) to the haredi community's rabbinic leadership, headed by Rabbi Dov Lando and Rabbi Moshe Hillel Hirsch, calling on them to prevent the formation of a government comprising left-wing, haredi and Arab parties.

In a letter sent to members of the Council of Torah Sages, the rabbis presented halakhic arguments against establishing a government that does not rest on a Jewish majority, and warned of the consequences of political dependence on Arab parties.

The appeal was signed by rabbis from the presidium and executive leadership of the Torat Haaretz Hatovah rabbinic organization, including Rabbi Yaakov Ariel, Rabbi David Chai Hacohen, Rabbi Isser Klonsky and Rabbi Eitan Eisman. The letter was sent amid talks on forming the next government and the possibility that haredi parties would cooperate with Arab parties within the coalition.

At the beginning of the letter, the rabbis emphasized that their appeal stemmed from a shared sense of public and halakhic responsibility and a desire to present their position on the issue to the haredi leadership.

They wrote, "We appeal to you also on behalf of the public that follows our guidance, which thirsts for the word of God, namely halakha. At issue is the formation of a government in Israel that would not rest on a Jewish majority, but would instead include non-Jews. This means that non-Jews would be appointed as government ministers and would rule over Israel, the holy people, in the Holy Land".

The rabbis went on to expand on their argument, writing, "Even the very reliance on non-Jews means that it is the non-Jews who would place over the people of Israel a government whose every decision would depend on their consent and approval. This, too, is in essence an exercise of authority".

Alongside their halakhic arguments, the rabbis also addressed the Arab parties' positions toward Israel's enemies. They wrote, "These non-Jews identify with our enemies, whose hands are stained with the blood of thousands of our fellow Jews whom they slaughtered with unparalleled cruelty, and whose design is to erase the name of Israel from the land, God forbid".

At the end of the letter, the rabbis addressed their counterparts in the haredi leadership directly, emphasizing the religious and communal ties between the two communities and urging them to act to prevent the formation of a government in the configuration described. They wrote, "We are all brothers, united in observing the Torah and its commandments and safeguarding the welfare of our brethren, the House of Israel, may God protect them. We ask you not to lend a hand to this terrible transgression, whose ultimate consequences no one can foresee".