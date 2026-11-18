As the world prepares for the launch of Grand Theft Auto 6, one of the most talked-about and eagerly anticipated video games, millions of players worldwide are expected to head to their screens. Alongside the excitement surrounding the new game, a question arises: When does spending time in a virtual world stop being a hobby and become an addiction?

Arutz Sheva spoke with Shira Salpeter, CEO of the Shivtaya rehabilitation center, about the risks, warning signs and ways to address video game addiction. Salpeter says, "As the director of a rehabilitation center, I meet people every day whose addiction begins with something that seems completely innocent". She adds, "So when faced with a game like this, which brought in two billion dollars before its launch, I do not ask myself who will profit from it, but whom it will draw in and why those people in particular".

According to Salpeter, the mechanisms that lead to video game addiction are similar in some respects to those associated with other addictions. She says, "The brain does not distinguish between a substance, gambling or a screen. It is the same dopamine, the same 'just one more time and that is it.' The same loss of control operates in the world of video games, too".

Salpeter argues that enormous sums are invested in designing games of this kind to encourage users to keep playing for as long as possible. She says, "It is not a bug. It is a feature. The goal is to make us unable to stop".

However, she stresses that most people who play the new game will enjoy it and will not necessarily develop an addiction. The real test, she says, comes when it is time to stop, put down the controller and return to everyday life.

Salpeter seeks to draw attention to a deeper question: What emotional need does the game fulfill in the player's life? Is it a source of recreation and enjoyment, or an attempt to escape a reality that is difficult to cope with?

She explains, "There is a broader aspect to addiction that concerns the ability to bear pain and a complex reality. The game is not the problem itself, and we need to ask not how violent the game is, but why it is so appealing".

According to Salpeter, a game that allows players to experience power, freedom and control, without the limits and consequences of the real world, can become a refuge for someone struggling with loneliness or a sense of powerlessness.

She says, "A game that offers players the chance to be strong and free, without limits or consequences, is enormously tempting to someone who feels powerless and lonely in real life. The content is not just entertainment, but an escape from a difficult world into one where you are in control".

According to Salpeter, even an entire day devoted to a new game does not necessarily indicate addiction. If, after the initial excitement, players return to work, maintain their social and family relationships and continue to lead a healthy daily life, there is not necessarily cause for concern.

As long as it is a single day of intensive gaming followed by a return to a healthy routine, she describes it as, "not the end of the world". The problem begins when gaming stops being part of life and becomes the force that runs it.

When gaming hours come at the expense of work, studies, family and friends, and when players struggle to stop even though they recognize the harm to their daily functioning, these are signs that require attention.

Family members and close friends are usually the first to notice the change. They may identify increasing isolation, withdrawal from social relationships and the abandonment of activities that previously played a significant role in the player's life.

Gradually, the world beyond the screen is pushed aside, and the game becomes the central focus around which the daily routine revolves.

We asked Salpeter whether someone drawn into the gaming world can recognize that they are developing an addiction, or whether only those close to them will notice their distress.

According to Salpeter, warning signs may emerge at a late stage precisely because the game gives players a sense of power, control and meaning that may be missing from their real lives.

The virtual experience can become a major source of emotional satisfaction, to the point that players develop a kind of relationship with the game and the content it offers. In such circumstances, it becomes harder for them to recognize that an activity intended to provide enjoyment has become something that harms their lives.

Despite concerns about addiction, Salpeter does not recommend that family members rush to disconnect players from their screens or forcibly remove them from the game. Instead, she suggests trying to get to know the world into which they have been drawn, understand what attracts them to the game and what they find in it.

Salpeter's message is that helping someone drawn into the gaming world does not necessarily begin with turning off the screen, but with trying to understand what they find in the virtual world and what is missing from their real one.

She says it is important to take an interest in the content, experiences and feelings the game provides, and use that understanding to identify the emotional need or void it fills. This familiarity may help family members better understand the player's situation, build a meaningful connection and help them gradually return to a daily routine in which gaming no longer takes center stage.