Seven months ago, Leah got married. She was building a home with her husband and dreaming about their future. Today she is undergoing difficult cancer treatments.

Leah needs an essential medication that is not covered by the Israeli health basket. It costs NIS 35,000 every single month. For a young couple who have only just begun their life together, it is a burden they cannot carry alone.

>> Give here now and help Leah get her medication

Rabbi Shmuel Eliezer Stern of Bnei Brak, a renowned halachic authority, attached a letter of recommendation to the campaign. He wrote that Leah's "eyes long for your help, that you stand at her right side to ease the heavy burden from her and rescue her from distress to relief".

The campaign is run by Shomrei Israel Inc., and 74 people have already given. The campaign suggests gifts of $36, $100, $180 or $360, and any amount joins the effort to help this young couple.

>> Cover a month of Leah's medication, give now

Leah wants the chance to get healthy and to build the future she and her husband planned. Every month the cost is covered is another month she can stay in treatment.

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>> Help a young bride keep fighting, give now